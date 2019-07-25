Three firefighters were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a fire involving several structures on the 400 block of Main Street in Boonville.

A Boonville firefighter sustained multiple severe injuries after the roof of a carport collapsed, Boonville Fire Chief Tim Carmichael said. The firefighter was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia for treatment and was in fair condition late Thursday morning.

Another firefighter with the Cooper County Fire Protection District sustained a foot injury during the roof collapse and was released from Pinnacle Hospital in Boonville later that night, Carmichael said. Another Boonville firefighter overheated in the ambulance while helping transport her coworker to Columbia and was taken to the hospital as well. She was released shortly after.

The fire burned three different structures behind 409, 411 and 413 Main Street, Carmichael said. It likely started by an electrical box at approximately 7 p.m. in a storage area behind 409 and spread to the parking structure behind 413, Carmichael said.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any of the buildings on Main Street.

“We deployed our ladder truck in the front on Main Street,” Carmichael said. “It was able to get over the top of the building and shoot down from above on that back area, which I believe saved us from having the fire get inside the actual buildings.”

After the fire was extinguished, several walls remained standing that were in danger of falling. The city demolished them with a mini-excavator, Carmichael said.

