Before she leaves for her first season of collegiate softball at Southeastern Missouri State University, recent Mexico High School graduate Paytience Lawson-Holman has been spending this summer fine-tuning her skill set with the St. Louis Chaos 01.

Most recently Lawson-Holman and the Chaos were in Spartanburg, S.C., July 25-27 for the annual Junior Olympic Cup Tournament. Results included the Chaos, which are coached by Evan Beatty, getting edged out by the United States 19-and-under National Team 1-0 in a contest that featured Lawson-Holman pitching three scoreless innings on July 25 according to stltoday.com.

As a senior Lawson-Holman helped lead the Lady Bulldogs win the Class 3 state softball title. That came after earning All-North Central Missouri Conference, All-District and All-Regional accolades as a junior and a freshman, all of which came with one great big bow on top of it in the form of the All-State accolades she received as a junior.

On a personal level Lawson-Holman also earned four varsity letters in softball, two in track and was an Honor Roll Student. During that time in addition to the state title in her final season Lawson-Holman also helped Mexico earn conference championships in 2016-17 and a district title in 2017 according to stlchaos2001.com.

As for the squad Lawson-Holman will be joining, the Lady Redhawks finished 46-18 overall, 17-5 Ohio Valley Conference in 2019. Results included defeating second-seeded Jacksonville State 8-2 and 6-5 in Oxford AL., to win the OVC title. From there SEMO went on to its NCAA Regional in Oxford, MS., on ESPN3 and lost on May 7 to seventh-ranked Louisiana 3-2.

That setup a matchup the next day, May 8 that the Lady Redhawks just barely lost to Chatanooga 2-1, which put the teams entire hopes and dreams on its contest against Ole Miss later that same day. SEMO was apparently one pitcher short of continuing its postseason run, though, because what came next was a 10-0 elimination in five innings according to https://gosoutheast.com.