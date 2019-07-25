Celebrate an Exciting Start

North Callaway High School will debut its Thunder Truck on Aug. 13 at The Welcome Back Bash at the high school from 5:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Students will have the option of picking up their schedules, meeting their teachers and getting a t-shirt. There will also be music, prizes, food and drinks. Details: 573-386-2211 or www.nc.k12.mo.us.

Jackson-Walkowe Productions

The National Federation of Professional Bullriders will be at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 16-17 at 8:00 p.m. at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Rider info.: $65 entry fee, books open Aug 5 at 6 pm for members and at 8 p.m. for non-members. Details: 417-924-3591 or www.nfpbullriders.com.

Parks and Recreation

Because school is starting, the Centralia Municipal Pool will not be open Aug. 15-16. The pool will then be open Aug. 17-18, but after that it will be closed to the public. The pool at the golf course will only be open to the public until Aug. 11. Pool parties can still be scheduled until Aug. 30 based on Lifeguard availability. Details: www.centraliamo.org or 573-682-2196.

Champion Seed Western Series

At the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia at the Missouri State Fairgrounds on Aug. 12 there will be a Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League event from 12:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. This will include Light Limited Super Stock Tractors, 85 Limited Pro Stock Tractors, Light Pro Stock Tractors, 95 Limited Pro Stock Tractors, Pro Farm TractorsPro Modified $WD Trucks, Super Modified 2WD Trucks, Pro Street Diesel Trucks and Limited Diesel Trucks. Details: www.propulling.com

Mulligans and String games available

Columbia Chamber of Commerce members are invited to participate inn the 16th Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament on Aug. 26 at the Columbia Country Club, 2210 N. Country Club Drive, 65201. This event will take from 9:00-5:00 p.m., play begins at 10 a.m with a shotgun start and the format is a four-person scramble. Cost is $150 per person or $600 a team, which includes greens fees, driving range, cart, lunch, drinks, award opportunities, prizes and more.

Details: business.columbiamochamber.com

Rescheduled from May 25

The Missouri State Tractor Pullers Association is having its first event of the season on Aug. 23 in Cole Camp on Hiway 52 at 7:00 p.m. Pullers should give themselves extra time to sign in and be ready to have their vehicle inspected. Classes in action that evening will include HS, PF, LPF, MOD, LLSS, 2WD, WSD, P4x4. Details: http://www.mstpapulling.com

Action-packed excitement

The Midwest Rough Stock Buckle Series will be at the Oak Grove Youth Club, 600 SW 12th Street, 64075, on Aug. 10 from 6:30 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. This will be the final stop for this series and will include senior bulls 18 and under, junior bulls 16 and under, peewee/steer riding 13 and under, claf riding 10 and under, and mutton busting six and under. Admission is $10 for those age 13 and over, kids ages six through 12 cost is $5 and children five and under are free. Details: 660-624-0591 or 816-726-4374.

Getting it Right

In the July 24 article, "Colonels Ready for a Fight", it states that the Missouri Military Academy's only varsity sport for the Fall semester is football. The Colonels also have soccer and cross country for the upcoming season and plan to re-introduce swimming.