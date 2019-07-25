On the basketball court at Van-Far, Sharrod Connor got up and down the floor as quickly as anyone in the Eastern Missouri Conference.

There's no doubt the former Indian had the kind of side-to-side moves that left opposing defenders as dazed as they were confused, constantly using both ball movement and shifting his head and shoulders to run around either side of whoever was guarding him en-route to the rim. And once he took flight the ups Connor was able to claim were second to none. Instantly he was on another level and it didn't take much space or time to get there.

Fortunately for the Van-Far product when the roundball scholarship he was hoping for never materialized this natural athlete had other options. Specifically, when you can run like Connor can, it's no surprise that he was also a track and field standout for the Indians, which allowed him to become a sprinting specialist for the squad at Columbia College.

Recently Connor just completed his second season with the Cougars track and field team and most recently during the outdoor season he seems to have found his greatest successes competing in association with his teammates. This includes the Grand View Invitational, where he helped the 4 x 100 relay team place third in 43.44 and at the Mizzou Spring Open Connor was part of the 4 x 100 relay squad that placed fourth in 43.31.

At those very same meets the area native also finished 10th in the 100 dash with a time of 11.86 at the Grand View Invite prior to coming in 12th in the 100 at Mizzou by clocking in at 11.25.

During the indoor season Connor was able to get in on five events for Columbia, one of which was the Missouri Holiday Opener, where he placed seventh in the 200 by clocking in at 24.10.

As a freshman Connor was able to participate in six events during the outdoor season and that was highlighted by a first-place performance as part of the 4 x 100 relay team at the American Midwest Championships in 42.41.

During his initial indoor campaign Connor participated in five events for the Cougars and was able to finish six at the Central Missouri Mule Relays in the 200 Dash by clocking in at 24.06 in addition to taking 12th in the 400 in 55.07.