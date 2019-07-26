Enjoy the time away

The annual Dead Period for all Montgomery County Schools grades seven through 12 is Aug. 3-11. According to Missouri State High School Activities Association Rules, "During this time there will be no school sponsored activities taking place on campus. This Dead Period is designed for students and families to have time away from school activities for a period of time before Fall practices begin."

Also, according to the Montgomery County R-II High School Facebook page, "Also the High School, Middle School, and Montgomery County Elementary School Gyms will have their annual floor reconditioning taking place the week of Monday July 29th. This means those gyms will be locked down and off limits that week and through the dead period week mentioned above so they have time to cure before Fall activities begin.

Starting on July 29th those gyms will not be available and will not opened back up until Monday, August 12th."

The Centralia 2019 Demo Derby is slated for Aug. 3 at 7:00 p.m. on Fairgrounds Road, 65240. Doors will open at 5 p.m., admission is $15 for individuals age 13 aand up and kids 12 and under get in free. No outside coolers will be allowed, but the pits will open at 2 p.m. and the cost for drivers is $40, riders pay $30 and a pit pass is $20. As for payouts, in the stock class, first place gets $1,100, second pays $600, third is good for $300 fourth gets $200 and fifth is $100.

In the compact class, first will get the driver $800, second will net you $400, third is good for $200, fourth pays $100 and fifth gets $50. In the gut-n-go division, placing first will equate to a $500 payday, the runner-up pockets $200, third grabs $100, fourth gets $50 and fifth earns $25.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/Centralia-MO-Fair-124407878073163/

Any Montgomery County seventh or eighth grade student looking to participate in Middle School Fall Cheer there will be an informational meeting July 30 at 6:00 p.m. Individuals will meet at the commons outside the Middle School Gym. The actual meeting site has yet to be determined. Information will also be available at the Middle School registration for those unable to attend.

Details: dlinsttruth@mc-wildcats.org

The Tiger Quarterback Club is hosting a Black and Gold Fashion Show and Dinner on Sept. 11 at the Courtyard by Marriot, 3301 Lemone Industrial Boulevard, Columbia, 65201, from 5:30 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Details: http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/coucy-courtyard-columbia or www.TigerQBClub.com

The Fifth Annual Classic and Antique Tractor Pull will be taking place on Aug. 24 in Mendon, MO., starting at 11:00 a.m. on the Northwestern High School Grounds and will be hosted by Mendon Tractor Pullers. The classes will be Farm and Division two and three, which will range between 3,500-8,500 pounds and Division two and Division three is 5,750 pounds. First place in the shootout class gets $100 and Wheelie Bars are required.

Sign-in is at 9 a.m and pulling commences at 11 a.m. with a White Mule Sled. Food will be provided by the Mendon Lions Club and the event is not responsible for any accidents. Details: Dale Gladbach 660-247-4204.