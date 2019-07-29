Mexico "Brick City" Horse Shoes

Pitching League results for 7-25-19 include, in mixed doubles competition, Larry Brown/Ronnette Lemar 5-0, Ralph Throckmorton/Paul Marshall 3-2 (LP 37), Joe Jackson/Sara Marshall 3-23 (LP 25), Bill Hendrix/Jonathan Smith 2-3, Kenny Ward/A.J. Hoskam 1-4 (LP 47) and Randy Clithero/Mike Shorty 1-4 (LP 23).

Mexico "Silver Hair" Horse Shoes for 7-13-19 include Throckmorton 5-1 (14 LP), Eugene Freels 5-1 (4 LP), Joe Jackson 3-3 (32 LP), Charlie Maupin 3-3 (25 LP), Ron Borcherding 3-3 (24 LP), Duane Freels 2-4 and Louie Schmidt 0-6.

In doubles action Borcherding/Maupin went 2-0, Eugene Freels/Duane Freels were 1-1 and Throckmorton/Schmidt ended up 0-2.

Brick City is always open to new members and meets every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Fairgrounds Park. Details: Charlie Maupin at 573-581-8559.

New date and time

The Mexico Rookies 10U Baseball Team will hold tryouts for the 2019-20 fall/spring season on Aug. 4 at noon at Optimist Field number two in Mexico. Both the fall and spring season will be played in Columbia with the latter also including tournaments in Kansas City, St. Louis, Jefferson City and Columbia. Details: mexicorookies@yahoo.com.

Hosted by Cub Scout Pack 90

Family Fun Day is slated for Aug. 17 from 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at Centralia Park, 65240. Entrance is free and options include shopping, pet contest, games, petting zoo, human foosball and a Burst My Bubble Station. Later that day there will also be a Moonlight Madness, which is the after dark version of Family Fun Day at the same location, only later. Details: 573-355-4455.

The Third Annual

The Central Missouri Honor Flight Charity Tractor Pull is slated for Aug. 31 in Sturgeon starting at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults, kids 12 and under get in free and gates open at 3 p.m. This event is a part of the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association and qualifies in regards to OTTPA Class as Pro Stock Tractor. Details: https://www.facebook.com/honorflightpull/

Coyotes finalizing summer plans

Paris Youth Football has announced no late registrations will be accepted after Aug. 5 because of jersey orders. For practice athletes will need to wear pads, helmet, practice jersey, football pants, cleats and a mouth guard. Any player who did not receive one, coaches have mouth guards.

Practice schedules have been released and the third and fourth grade team will be practicing on Mon., Tues. and Wed. from 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Details: Kiel Erwin 660-651-3621 or Aaron Neale 573-600-0029. The fifth and sixth grade squad will practice on Mon., Tues and Thur., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Details: Guy Mitchell 573-473-1865 or Corey Graupman 573-473-8082.

Hosted by Jamestown Lions Club

On Aug. 30 there will be a Tractor Pull at the Jamestown Lions Club Park, 132 E. Row St., 65046-1110, from 6:30 p.m.- midnight. This event will feature division two and three and farm tractors, there is a $10 hook-up fee and this event is hosted by the Jamestown Lions Club. There will be a 75 percent payback to first, second and third places. Details: Steve Borts at 573-808-0010 or Ryan Oerly at 573-619-3676.

Bucking for a Purpose

The 2019 Battle of the Bulls is taking place on Sept. 21 from 8:00 p.m.- 10:30 p.m. at 20292 Highway M, Belle, 65013. The event features a futurity at 3 p.m. and the ranked action commences at 8 p.m. Details: 573-308-9505.