FOOTBALL

DATE OPPONENT LEVEL HOME/AWAY TIME

9-10-19 Moberly Seventh/Eighth Home 5:30 p.m.

9-17-19 Palmyra Eighth/Seventh Away 5:00 p.m.

9-24-19 Macon Eighth/Seventh Home 5:30 p.m.

10-1-19 Fulton Seventh/Eighth Away 5:30 p.m.

10-8-19 Bowling Green Eighth/Seventh Home 5:30 p.m.

10-15-19 North Callaway Eighth/Seventh Home 5:30 p.m.

* The grade listed first is the one that will play first.

COACHES: Beck Balsamo, Mike Hann, Scott Lenz, Tim Motley.

SOFTBALL

9-09-19 Intrasquad Scrimmage Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

9-10-19 Mexico Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

9-12-19 Moberly Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

9-14-19 CBMS Tournament Eighth Home 8:00 a.m.

9-16-19 Chillicothe Seventh/Eighth Away 5:00 p.m.

9-17-19 Bowling Green Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

9-19-19 Brookfield Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

9-23-19 Hallsville Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

9-26-19 Macon Seventh/Eighth Away 5:00 p.m.

9-28-19 Macon Grade Tournament Seventh Away 10:00 a.m.

9-30-19 South Callaway Seventh/Eighth Away 5:00 p.m.

10-1-19 North Callaway Seventh/Eighth Away 5:00 p.m.

10-3-19 South Shelby Seventh/Eighth Away 5:00 p.m.

10-5-19 CCC Tourney @ Palmyra Eighth Away 8:00 a.m.

HEAD COACH: Jill Angell ASSISTANT COACH: Kara Ensor

VOLLEYBALL

9-05-19 Intrasquad Scrimmage Seventh/Eighth Home 6:00 p.m.

9-12-19 Bowling Green Seventh/Eighth Away 5:30 p.m.

9-17-19 Montgomery County Seventh/Eighth Home 5:30 p.m.

9-19-19 Mexico Seventh/Eighth Home 5:30 p.m.

9-21-19 Troy MS Tournament Seventh Away 9:00 a.m.

9-24-19 Hallsville Seventh/Eighth Home 5:30 p.m.

9-26-19 Kirksville Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

9-28-19 CBMS Grade Tournament Seventh Home 9:00 a.m.

10-1-19 Boonville Seventh/Eighth Away 5:30 p.m.

10-3-19 Fulton Seventh/Eighth Away 5:30 p.m.

10-8-19 Smithton Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

10-10-19 Blair Oaks Seventh/Eighth Away 6:00 p.m.

10-12-19 Warrenton Grade Tourney Eighth Away 8:00 a.m.

10-17-19 Warrenton Seventh/Eighth Home 5:30 p.m.

10-19-19 Hannibal Grade Tourney Eighth Away TBA

HEAD COACH: Nathan Watson ASSISTANT COACH: Beth Fluty

CROSS COUNTRY

9-14-19 Linn Invitational XC Away 9:00 a.m.

9-17-19 QND Raider Invitational XC Away 3:30 p.m.

9-21-19 Fulton Invitational XC Away 9:00 a.m.

9-26-19 Triton Relays XC Away 4:00 p.m.

10-3-19 Moberly Invitationals XC Away 4:00 p.m.

10-8-19 CCC Meet @ Highland XC Away 4:00 p.m.

10-12-19 Hannibal XC Away 10:00 a.m.

10-15-19 Centralia Invitational XC Home 4:00 p.m.

HEAD COACH: Terri Motley