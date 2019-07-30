It was the same on Tuesday

The Mexico Wrestling Program will have open mats for all ages at the high school on Thursday starting at 4:00 p.m. Details: https://www.facebook.com/MexicoWrestlin/posts/2327133624168558

Name or logo at the tee box

Currently the New Hope for Kid's First Annual Golf Tournament Saturday, Aug. 24, in Centralia is looking for hole sponsors. Details: NewhopeforkidsMO@gmail.com or 573-356-0467.

Parent-Teacher Organization

The Centralia Intermediate School District, 550 W. Lakeview St., 65240, will be hosting a Back to School Carnival on Aug. 24 from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. This will be a community-wide event that will include free activities for the entire family, as well as carnival games, vendors and food. Details: https://www.facebook.com/pg/cispto4/about/?ref=page_internal

Timeline of events

At the city of Centralia Park on Aug. 4 the First Annual Powerhouse Backs the Blue and Run and Walk will take place starting at 6:30 a.m. with race day sign-ups. Individuals are asked to arrive no later than 7 a.m. for the Presentation of Colors, which commences at 7:30 a.m., and the Pledge of Allegiance will take place at 7:40 a.m. The National Anthem will then be played at 7:50 a.m., the race begins at 8:00 a.m. and the trophy presentation is at 9:30 a.m.

Awards will be issued for the fastest time and the runner-up for the following age groups:13 and under, 14-19, 20-39, 40-59 and 60 and over. Details: https://www.facebook.com/powerhousepanthersbackstheblue5k/

Last week of summer activities

This week on Wed. and Thur. the Montgomery County High School and Middle School Football programs will have camp on Thur. from 6:00 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. On Thursday the high school will also have its annual lock-in from 10 p.m.- 7 a.m. and on Friday the middle school will have camp from 6-8:30 p.m. Weight lifting will take place on Thursday for both programs on Thursday at either 6 a.m., 7 a.m. or 5 p.m. Details: 573-564-2213.



See you then

The initial day of practice for Montgomery County Youth Football will be Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Individuals only need to brings water and cleats on day one. Details: https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2463063000403420&id=751343308242073

Start the school year with a splash

The Vandalia Aquatic Center will have a Back to School Swim Party on Aug. 6 from 7:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. hosted by the Van-Far School District for students in gradeas Pre-K through eighth grade. Details: 573-594-2731.

Large crowd for signups

Paris Youth Football is going to have two teams this year and the registration deadline is Aug. 5 because jerseys have to be ordered for the jamboree. Contact Jason Chapman for details.

Cub scouts, siblings and adults

The NOVA Fall Family Camp is coming up on Aug. 17 and will be hosted by the Grand Prairie District- Great Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America. This Camp Hohn event commences at 8:00 a.m. and will include Adventures/Modules for Webelos and AOL such as Engineer in the Spring and Game Design in the Fall. For the Bears and Wolves there will also be Uncovering the Past in the Spring and Fur, Feathers and Ferns in the Fall.

The Lions and Tigers, on the other hand, are offered Science Everywhere in the spring and Floats and Boats in the fall. Details: 573-449-2561.