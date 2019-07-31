For the past three seasons Madison Ausfahl has been a workhorse pitcher for the William Woods University Softball Team and before that she served the exact same role at North Callaway High School.

Now that she's coming into her senior season throwing for the Lady Owls that means, once her final year is complete, an eight year window of competition will be closing that not only represents her dominance in the circle, but the path that's going to set her on is one she probably wouldn't have found otherwise. It's that determination and will to win that has defined Ausfahl up until this point, so whatever she does after this being anything less than the best will be a massive disappointment.

Last season for William Woods the former Ladybird went 7-14 with a 4.72 earned run average, allowing 169 hits in 129.2 innings pitched. Ausfahl gave up 89 runs, 68 earned, with 79 strikeouts and 39 walks, as well. The North Callaway grad also managed to hit .195 by posting eight hits in 41 at-bats. This included seven RBI and a double.

As a sophomore in 2018 Ausfahl wasn't relied upon nearly as much by head coach Tracy Gastineau and because of that she was able to post a record of 6-4, but with a 6.40 ERA after giving up 50 earned runs in 70.1 innings pitched perhaps there was still some fine tuning that needed to be done.

That doesn't mean the hurler didn't have her highlights, though, which includes Mar. 16 at Biola when she had seven putouts in the field and two hits, or Mar. 14 at Stephens as Ausfahl's bat got hot and she clocked four RBI, scored three runs and charted a triple. That season William Woods, which competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, Ausfahl and her squad went 24-22 overall, 15-9 American Midwest Conference.

William Woods was even more successful in Ausfahl's initial campaign as it went 27-22 overall, 13-11 AMC, which came with a 6-4 effort and a 4.06 ERA by the former Eastern Missouri Conference pitcher. That came while putting in 64.1 innings of work and getting taken for just 66 hits and 33 hits, only 29 of which were earned. Ausfahl also struck out 43 hitters, walked 20 and, just for good measure, even hit five batters according to wwwuowls.com.