Columbia’s Interim Police Chief and six other officers took the stand as character witnesses during a sentencing hearing Tuesday for a former officer who pleaded guilty in June to two counts of possession of anabolic steroids.

Following more than three hours of testimony and oral arguments, Circuit Judge Jeff Harris put 37-year-old Gamal E. Castile on probation for five years and suspended imposition of a sentence. Castile must also complete 300 hours of community service. If he successfully completes probation, the conviction will not appear on his criminal history.

Harris told the defendant and former officer that a suspended imposition of sentence in his court was a “rare thing.” However, he said, given that Castile had no criminal record, had worked with authorities during the investigation and took responsibility for his actions, the sentence was appropriate.

“I believe the defendant has taken responsibility for his actions,” Harris said, adding the community service would be a good thing for Castile and the community.

Special prosecutor and assistant Callaway County prosecutor Risa Perkins argued Castile’s status as a police officer should not grant him any special treatment. She recommended a four-year sentence and that the execution of it be suspended, meaning no prison time, and probation.

She opposed the more lenient suspended imposition of the sentence, which means the crime will eventually be removed from the officer’s record. A charge of unlawful use of a weapon was also dismissed by the state.

“Certainly not what I asked for, but judges are given the ability to determine sentences, that’s why they are judges and it is certainly something I respect,” Perkins said following the hearing. “We asked for a conviction because Mr. Castile was a law enforcement officer. He was tasked with the job of enforcing the law and the community entrusted him with that. As part of that, he knew better.”

Castile’s attorney Richard Hicks declined to speak with reporters, but argued intensely during the hearing that his client be given a suspended imposition of sentence in the case. He pointed to his client’s cooperation and recognition of his actions, as well as that he will never be an officer again and completely lost his pension.

Hicks said the state's argument that his client be convicted due to his role as a police officer was just as invalid as arguing he deserved leniency because of it.

“I get it if he was using his position to further his career,” Hicks said in court. “But in this case, the fact Gamal was in possession had nothing to do with his position at all.”

Interim Chief Geoff Jones took the stand briefly during the hearing, saying he did not in any way condone the actions of Castile, but he also said he was a “good person” and an “honest guy” who made a mistake and took responsibility for his actions.

“I do not condone his actions, but he is a good guy,” Jones said, a statement echoed by a stream of officers who worked with him prior to his arrest now testifying to his character.

Officer Jason Jones testified that in 2015, when a search warrant was issued, Castile took him to where the drugs were located. Officer Sean Duffy testified he knew Castile about 15 years and “absolutely” still considered him a “really good friend” and the case did not change his opinion.

Sergeant Mike Hestir, who served with Castile on the department’s community outreach unit, a specialized group of officers dedicated to reducing crime through positive relationships with residents, said he visited Castile’s home in the aftermath and was concerned about his well being.

“I wasn’t thinking about the crime,” Hestir said. “I just wanted to make sure he was OK.”

Castile, who was a 12-year employee of the department and one of the first members of the community outreach unit, was indicted by a Boone County Grand Jury in February 2018 on charges of drug distribution, felony drug possession and unlawful use of a weapon.

The indictment alleges Castile distributed trenbolone in Boone County in October 2015 and possessed oxymetholone in November 2015. Both drugs are anabolic steroids. The indictment also alleges Castile was in possession of a Glock pistol while he had trenbolone.

