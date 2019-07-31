Bump, Set, Spike

The Mexico Area YMCA, 1127 Adams St., 65265, will be offering an instructional youth volleyball league for girls in grades three through six starting Aug. 26. Contests will be slated for six weeks in Sept. and Oct. in the evenings, members pay $30 and non-members pay $40 and there is a $10 late fee after Aug. 18. Details: www.mexicoymca.org or 573-581-1540.

Sponsorship opportunities

On Aug. 3 the Chick "The Hawk" Selsor Memorial Tournament will take place at Arthur Hills Golf Course, 10717 Audrain Road 929. Mexico, 65265, from 7:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. Registration will take place from 7:30 a.m.- 8:15 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. and cost is $300 per team, which includes drink tickets, lunch, course games, mulligans and multi-pin. There will be three flights and three places based on the number of entries.

First place will get $600, the runner-up will receive $50 and third place earns $300. Proceeds benefit Arthur Hills Golf Course in Chick's memory. Details: www.arthurhillsgolf.com



Flights based on number of entries

Arthur Hills Golf Course, 10717 Audrain Road 929, Mexico, 65265, is hosting a one couple golf scramble on Aug. 4. Entry fee is $80, the field is limited to 36 teams and BBQ and beverages will be available for sale during the event. Checks should be made payable to Arthur Hills Golf Course, entries are due by Aug. 3 and this event is lated to run from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Details: 573-581-1330.

Centralia Parks and Recreation

There will be a Two Couples Scramble Golf Tournament at the Centralia Community Golf Course on Oct. 6 that starts at 9:00 a.m. and cost is $160 per team. Entries are due by Oct. 5, carts cost $37.50 a piece and must be reserved by Sept. 30 and registration will take place the day of the event from 8-9 a.m. There will also be food for sale at the Centralia Golf and Social Club, 1401 E. Highway 22, 65240, and chaecks should be made payable to the Centralia Community Golf Course.

Details: 573-982-1205.

Mizzou Volleyball Announces Annual Black and Gold Scrimmage / Youth Clinic

Tiger fans will get first glimpse of 2019 squad on Aug. 16

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Volleyball will host its annual Black and Gold Scrimmage and popular Youth Clinic on Aug. 16, announced Monday by interim head coachJoshua Taylor. Activities are scheduled to begin at 4:45 p.m. with the hour-long clinic, followed by the Tigers’ exhibition match at 6 p.m.

The 2019 Mizzou Volleyball Youth Clinic will take place inside the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse from 4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Admission is free for all youth participants entering grades K-8. Registration on the east side of Hearnes will begin at 4:15 p.m.

Student-athletes and coaches from Mizzou Volleyball and Columbia College Volleyball will serve as instructors throughout the Youth Clinic inside Hearnes.

Participants of the 2019 Mizzou Volleyball Youth Clinic and Black & Gold Scrimmage will be treated to free pizza after the clinic and free cupcakes following the scrimmage. All fans in attendance are encouraged to stick around following the exhibition match for an exclusive autograph session with the 2019 Tigers.

Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Volleyball.