Mexico "Silver Hair" Horse Shoes

Pitching league results 7-30-19 include, for Class 'A', Charlie Maupin 4-1, Ralph Throckmorton 3-2, Rodney Brewster 2-3, Brady Fox 1-4 and Joe Jackson 1-1 (DNC).

In Class 'B' competition results included Ron Borcherding 5-1 (LP 9), Louie Schmidt 5-1 (LP 3), Sara Marshall 1-5 (LP 56) and Paul Marshall 1-5 (LP 33). Details: 573-581-8559.

Become a young Thunderbird

Practices start Aug. 10 for the North Callaway Youth Football Club, which will have a weekday schedule of Wed. and Thur. from 6:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. and Sat. from 9-11 a.m. until games begin. Cost is $75 for a single player or $65 each for multiple players. Contests will be played on Saturdays starting Sept. 7. Details: northcallawayyouthfootball@gmail.com or northcallawayyouthfootball@yahoo.com



Open to everyone

The Eastern Missouri Family YMCA, 309 South Main, Vandalia, 63382, will hold a Flag Footlball Clinic on Aug. 17 10:00 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Cost is $5 for members, $10 for non-members and the instructor will be Mike Pfeifer. Details: dhopke@emoymca.org or 573-594-2208.

Hosted by Hallsville Inter-Church Council

The 17th Annual Back 2 School Bash will be taking place on Aug. 3 at the Hallsville Fairgrounds, 500 Hwy. 00, 65255, from 4:00 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. and will feature free games, food and supplies that children must be present to receive. Details: hallsvillecommunityfairgrounds.org

The world's most popular sport

Hallsville United Methodist Church, 11700 N. Route B, 65255, will be hosting an Upward Soccer Camp Sept. 16-21 that will run from 6:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. and is open to boys and girls in grades K-5. The focus of this event will be to build strength, skills and speed while also having fun and teaching life principles. Every participant gets a t-shirt and cost is $50. Details: mccubbinrm.humc@gmail.com or https://registration.upward.org/UPW68919/add

Serving Bandana's BBQ

There will be a Cole County Mizzou Tailgate Party and BBQ hosted by the Mizzou Alumni Association on Sept. 4 from 4:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park on W. Main St. in Jefferson City to kickoff Mizzou Football and the school year. Tickets are $20 for adults, kids ages 6-12 pay $8 and children five and under are free. There is also a party pack available that features 10 adult tickets for $150. Proceeds from this event fund area scholarships to the University of Missouri.

Admission includes Meal, sides and unlimited beverages. There will also be a guest speaker, entertainment, a silent auction, a raffle item, you favorite tiger Truman, scholarship winners will be recognized and more. Details: http://www.mizzou.com/colecounty

Go Blue Tigers

The Blue Tiger Athletic Club will be holding a Casino Night fundraiser for Lincoln University in Jason Gymnasium, 809 Lafayette St., Jefferson City, 65101, on Aug. 10 from 5:30 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. Tables are $500 and tickets are $50. Details: MoseleyJ@lincolnu.edu or 573-681-5333.

Competitive event to help community

Washington Park Ice Skating Arena, 711 Kansas St., Jefferson City, 65109, will host a Guns and Hoses event on Aug. 24 that starts at 7:00 p.m. to benefit Safetynet, which supports the families of first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty. This Police vs Fire Hockey game will cost $10 to get in, but children eight and under are free. Details: jcmogunsandhoses@gmail.com