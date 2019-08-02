Columbia, Mo. – Columbia College head softball coach Wendy Spratt has announced the signing of Jaymi Freeman for the 2019-2020 softball season. Freeman will be a sophomore athletically when she arrives on campus this fall.

Freeman, a Centralia, Missouri native, is a 5-9 shortstop/second baseman. She previously played one season at Truman State University after playing her prep career at Centralia High School where she received numerous honors.

In 2016 she was First-Team All-Conference, First-Team All-District, First-Team All-Region, and First-Team All-State, in 2017 she was Honorable Mention All-Conference, First-Team All-District, and Second-Team All-Region, and in 2018 she received the Flo Robinson Most Outstanding Athlete award. Freeman helped lead her team to being crowned 2016 Class 3 State Champions as well.

Academically, Freeman was recognized as a three-time Academic All-State individual and was a member of the National Honor Society. She finished her high school career as a four-year starter and letter-winner with a .434 batting average, .509 on-base percentage, .758 slugging percentage, and .898 fielding percentage.

"Jaymi will complete our softball recruiting class for the 2019-2020 season. She brings solid defense up the middle and consistency at the plate to the Cougar lineup," said Spratt.