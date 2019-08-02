Visit the front desk for info.

The Fall Youth Cheerleading Program for first and second graders will allow individuals a chance to build confidence, create friendships and gain and showcase cheerleading skills from an instructor at the Mexico Area Family YMCA, 1127 Adams St, 65265. Each student gets a t-shirt, practice starts Sept. 4 and individuals will cheer during each game of a six-week flag football season on Sunday afternoons that begins Sept. 21.

Cost is $30 for members, $40 for non-members and there is a $10 late for those registering after Aug. 25. Details: www.mexicoymca.org or 573-581-1540.

The Mexico Brick City Horse Shoe Pitching League will be sponsoring a Horse Shoe Pitching Tournament to benefit the Missouri Veterans Home on Sept. 21 at the Fairgraounds Shelter at Fairgrounds Park. Registration will be at 11:00 a.m. and cost is $10, play begins at noon and trophies will be given for classes A, B], C and D. There will also be a silent auction for all donated items and refreshments will be available. Details: 573-581-8559.

401 E. Kellett, Martinsburg, 65264

Arthur Hills Golf Course, 10717 Audrain Road 929, Mexico, 65265, is hosting the 17th Annual Four-Person Scramble on Aug. 24 to benefit the St. Joseph Home and School. This event will take place from 8:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. starting with registration followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m., the entry fee is $300 per team and includes cart rental, green fees and a fried chicken lunch and the registration deadline is Aug. 9. There will also be a men's and women's longest drive contest.

In addition to all of that there will be a closest to the pin contest, a longest putt competition and Three Flight Pay Backs in which first place gets $300, the runner-up will claim $200 and third place receives $100, as well. Details: 573-473-0150 or 573-473-0076.

There will be a Special Olympics Co-ed Softball Tournament starting Sept. 21 at 7:00 a.m. and ending Sept. 22 at 7:00 a.m. at KBSA North Park Complex, 2710 Novinger Street, Kirksville, 63501. Entry fee is $200 per team.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/pages/KBSA-North-Park-Complex/151415718257610

On Sept. 27 starting at 6:00 p.m. until Sept. 30 at 1:00 a.m. the Rainbow Softball Complex, 1615 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, 65202, will be hosting the 2019 Home Runs for Heroes Tourney. This event is a slow pitch softball tournament designed to raise funds for the Central Missouri Honor Flight. There will be men's, women's and co-ed brackets. Details: www.centralmissourihonorflight.com or 573-256-1930.

The Fourth Annual Robin Helm Softball Tournament will be taking place in Queen City starting Aug. 23 at 5:00 p.m. until Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Entry fee for this double-elimination event is $150, which will consist of a dozen teams, there will be a concession stand and there will also be a stand selling home run and memory bracelets and t-shirts. Proceeds will go to Robin's daughter's Audree and Gabrielle.