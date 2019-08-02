Two men from out of state stopped Wednesday night on Missouri Highway 19 were allegedly found to be in possession of prescription drugs and methamphetamine, along with other drug paraphernalia and cash.

They were stopped at about 9:54 p.m. by Cpl. Derek Chism of Audrain County Sheriff’s Department due to a dysfunctional rear license plate light.

Daniel W. Summers, 53, of Keokuk, Iowa, was allegedly driving without a valid driving license and in possession of prescription drugs. Further court information was not available as of Friday morning.

Jason M. Smith, 44, of La Harpe, Illinois, was allegedly in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Other drug paraphernalia and $7,000 in cash also was found in the vehicle.

Smith had an outstanding failure to appear warrant for amphetamine possession out of Hancock County, Illinois, and a failure to appear warrant for failing to wear a seat belt out of Ste. Genevieve County, according to a probable cause statement.

Smith denied Chism’s request to perform a search, according to the report. Chism conducted a pat down search for weapons where he reportedly felt two hard objects with a bubble on the end in both of Smith’s front pockets, which he knew are used to smoke meth, according to the statement. The pipes were removed and allegedly contained a white residue. Chism also found a small bag of a crystallized substance Smith identified as meth, according to the probable cause.

Both were arrested and transported to the Audrain County Jail. Summers was released with a court summons, while Smith remains at the jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond, due to his history of failing to appear in court.