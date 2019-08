Local 12-year old Brady Fox competed at the World Horseshoe Tournament in Witchita Falls, TX., on July 25-27 in the 29-person Cadet Division and placed third. He finished the event with a record of 13-4 and was hitting ringers at a rate of 70 percent according to his mother, Angie Sparks. Normally, because there generally aren't enough competitors to field a Cadet Division, Fox competes in the Men's Class A category, which is what he'll be doing this weekend at the Missouri State Fair.