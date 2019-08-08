Richard A. Cross, author of "Going Beyond Limitations," will hold a book signing Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Ty-Land, 114 S. Washington St. The event is sponsored by ALS Ministries and the Mexico-Audrain Library District.

Cross is the founder of the Going Beyond Limitations Foundation, which aims to cultivate positive self-images in young black men. The non-profit also seeks to have the young men be a positive influence on their community. He also is a professional speaker, coach and consultant.

His book draws from his personal experiences growing up and working in Jamaica and the United States, along with 11 ways in which one can change their life.

Cross received his undergraduate and masters degrees in criminal justice and sociology from Lincoln University in Jefferson City. He received his doctorate in education from Clark Atlanta University where he also is an adjunct professor of sociology.

For more information about the event, Cross and his writings, visit goingbeyondlimitations.org, or you can call 314-400-8389.