A back-to-school health fair was held for area students last weekend at Mexico United Methodist Church, in partnership with the Community Health Ministry Team, Audrain County Public Health Department and the Arthur Center, along with other community and health organizations, held a back-to-school health fair. The groups also distributed school supplies to approximately 325 students.

John Johnson, a pharmacist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital–Audrain and one of the event’s organizers, said the students received basic health screenings.

“The Arthur Center and Public Health worked together to have a dentist onsite to do a basic dental looksee,” he said, adding they would advise parents if something more proactive would need to happen. “They talked about brushing and general health.”

Eye exams also were done and University of Missouri Health Extension did hearing screenings, Johnson said.

Community Health Ministry founded the health screenings and have offered them for approximately nine years. The team’s other projects include healthy cooking classes and blood-pressure screenings.

“We got a chance to work with Public Health on basic health screenings in conjunction with a school supply distribution at no charge,” Johnson said.

Students visited various health and supply stations throughout the event, which was open to any student, regardless of economic situation.

“Everyone was welcome from kindergarten to senior in high school. We certainly made every effort to serve as many as we could and the people with the greatest need came through, of course, but everyone was welcome,” Johnson said.