Ayanna Shivers, acting as a private citizen, is sponsoring a special free “To Mexico, with love” gospel concert 2 p.m. Saturday at Mexico High School's Emmons Hall.

The concert will feature the talents of Quincy Brown & V/S of Atlanta, Joseph George of St. Louis, Faith Walk Praise Team of Paris, Lachelle Rea of Memphis, Tennessee, Elder Martin D. Wilkes of Quincy, Illinois, and local favorites the Rev. Christine Gardner, Aimee Myers, Myneia Nunnelly, Kendra Jackson-Thornton and more.

For more information, contact Shivers at 573-721-8331.