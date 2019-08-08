Homebank, to help prevent identity theft, will hold a free shred day starting 9 a.m. Sept. 6 at the bank’s Centralia location, 1399 E. Highway 22. There is no limit to how many paper documents an individual may bring to the bank’s parking lot and no appointment is necessary.

“Anything that you would mind sharing with a stranger on the street should be disposed of properly,” said Homebank Community Branch President Tom Nelson. “So, if you don’t like people knowing your telephone number, or your address with your name attached to it, make sure you shred your mail. Certainly you don’t want to share your bank or credit card statements or old tax returns. This shred day is a secure way to dispose of those documents.”

Event guest also can shred photo identification, voided checks, employee pay stubs, sales receipts, employment records and junk mail, such as pre-approved credit offers.

For more information, call the bank at 573-969-0310.