Pitching League results for 8-1-19 include, for Singles Class A, Brady Fox 7-0, Ralph Throckmorton 5-2, Randy Clithero 4-3, Charlie Maupin 3-4 (LP 36), Rodney Brewster 3-4 (LP 35), Joe Jackson 2-5, Bill Hendrix 2-4 (DNC), Ronette Lerma 1-5 (DNC).

In Singles Class B competition results featured Paul Marshall 5-1, Johnathan Griffith 4-2 (33), Louie Schmidt 4-2 (26), Nicole Rodriguez 3-3 (45), Tom Fox 3-3 (36), Sara Marshall 2-4, Angie Rodriguez 0-6.

At the Farber Fun Fest on 8-3-19 results for Class A included Throckmorton 6-0, Clavin McGrew 3-3 (42 LP), Bill Hendrix 3-3 (41 LP), Bo Oligschlaeger.

As for Class B, results featured Jackson 5-1 (14 LP), Maupin 5-1 (12 LP), Ron Borcherding 2-4, Griffith 0-6.

The Brick City Horseshoes League meets every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Fairgrounds Park and is always open to new pitchers. Details: Charlie Maupin at 573-581-8559.

The Oaks, 2384 Southern Hills, Mexico, 65265, will be offering a Three Man Scramble and Calcutta Aug. 17-18 for $330, which includes skins, mulligans and multi-pin. Carts are not include, skins game, long drive, and 50/50 putt are Saturday only and 60 and older can tee from the forward tees. Tee times are 7:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. both days, two groups share three rental cars and your'e responsible for verifying you're Sunday tee times. There will also be complimentary keg beer at the Calcutta.

Teams can shootout of the tournament, but not the Calcutta, which will start around 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be payouts for the champions of the A, B,and C flights based on a full field of 48 teams with first place getting $1,500, second place receiving $900, third place will get $600 and fourth place netting $330. Details: johnknipfel@hotmail.com.

The Hallsville Optimist Club is planning a Scoreboard Fundraising Kickball Tournament on Saturday, October 19, for the high school. Team trophies will be awarded in three categories, Best Team Costumes, Best Homemade Jerseys and Show Your Indian Pride.

Details: http://hallsville-optimists.missouri.org/index.html

The Third Annual Central Missouri Honor Flight Charity Tractor Pull will be at the Sturgeon Fairgrounds on Aug. 31 for a 6:00 p.m. show where the doors will open at 3:00 p.m. and admission is $20. Kids 12 and under are free, no carry in coolers will be allowed, but beer will be sold inside. This event is being organized and operated by the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association.

OTTPA Classes on hand will include Pro Stock Tractors, Limited Pro Stock Tractors, Light Super Stock Tractors, Modified 4WD Trucks and Pro Stock 4WD Trucks.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/honorflightpull/

Fair and Festivities

The Otterville Street Fair is hosting a Car, Truck, Tractor, Bike Show Sept. 14 where First, Second and Third Place will be awarded. Classes will include Historic Cars (Pre 1949), Classic Cars (1950-1980), Classic Muscle Cars (To 1980), Modern Muscle Cars (1981-2019), Original Trucks (All Years), Modified Trucks (All Years), 4x4 and Pulling Trucks, Rat Rod/Unfinished Car or Truck, Street Rod Car or Truck (All Years), Original Tractor (All Years), Restored Tractor (All Years), Modified/Pulling Tractor (All Years), Cruiser Bikes (All Years) and Touring Bikes (All Years).

There will also Best of Show Awards issued for categories such as Car, Truck, Tractor, Bike, Motor, Interior, Paint and new this year is a Kids Choice Award. This event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and judging will occur at noon. Details: https://www.facebook.com/ottervillefair/