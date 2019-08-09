Missouri Military Academy was recently awarded a $19,000 grant from the Allen P. and Josephine B. Green Foundation for the steeple restoration of the academy’s memorial chapel and Albright Assembly Hall. The chapel has been a campus fixture since 1961.

Steeple repairs will be completed by summer’s end. Fundraising continues, however, to restore and maintain the chapel. The chapel memorializes alumni, faculty and staff killed-in-action during war, and to first responders who died serving others.

The AP Green Foundation has previously supported chapel renovations through a $49,000 grant.