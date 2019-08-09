Dear Friends,

Back to school time is an important event for our entire community. Students are back in class. Teachers are implementing new lesson plans for the school year. Administrators are working with budgets, school bus routes, staffing and school safety concerns. Parents are coordinating work and school schedules, car pools and support for their student’s activities and studies. Businesses are equipping families, teachers and administrators with the supplies they need for a successful school year. Back to school is a busy time for us all.

During this busy time, please be extra cautious in traffic. Be mindful of our school traffic zones, especially during the morning hours and early afternoons. Keep an extra look out for potential hazards around our schools and in neighborhoods where children play. Slow down and increase your stopping distances.

School buses are back on the road. Be aware of school bus routes in your neighborhood and throughout your daily travel. Leave plenty of time and space for buses. With school traffic, anticipate delays in your travel and leave early so you’re not in a rush. And, when approaching a school zone or school bus on the road, be prepared to stop for bus and pedestrian traffic.

I want to thank all of you who help make our education system an integral, positive force in our community. Our children are counting on us -- let’s work together to make “back to school” a rewarding, fun, and safe time for all Lawrence County residents.

Thank you,

Sheriff Brad A. DeLay