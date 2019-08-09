A fatal crash early Friday morning involving three tractor trailers shut down westbound Interstate 70 west of Boonville.

Around 3:30 a.m., a refrigerated trailer carrying 39,000 pounds of pork was rear-ended near the Arrow Rock exit at mile marker 98 west of Boonville. The collision breached the trailer, covering westbound lanes of I-70 with meat and other debris, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White.

The cleanup is extensive, and White said at 8 a.m. that the lanes would be closed at least two more hours. Traffic was being diverted at Exit 101, down Old Highway 40 to Exit 98.

White confirmed there was one fatality, but did not know how many people were involved in the crash or the extent of their injuries. The crash involved three tractor trailers, he said.