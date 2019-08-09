Thursday night was the opening evening of National Football League Preseason games, but, unless you have the NFL Network, which I don't, all those contest were broadcast purely on local channels.

Because I'm a big New York Jets fan somebody posted a link in a chatroom that supposedly allowed people outside the New York Metropolitan Area to see the broadcast with the green and white announcers because, yes, that rivalry warrants two different channels worth of coverage. I could only receive the transmission via phone, though, so when I checked back later to find the NYJ's had squandered an early lead to come back and lose based on a lack of depth, it was Deja Vu all over again.

The Detroit Lions also played the New England Patriots last Thursday night, and somehow Belichek's evil empire keeps on rolling, rolling, rolling like Fred Durst with his crown crew Limp Biskit while the Ford Family can't seem to field a winning team no matter what they do. Even a racist Charlie Brown-type like Donald Sterling finally got Lucy, AKA life, to stop pulling the proverbial football out from in front of him long enough to trip and stumble his way into something more than that old college try.

The problem with all of this hyperbole and conjecture is that while it may be joyous on the one hand to fondly reminisce about the court jester who once ruled with the power of a king and the knowledge and life experience of a highly-sheltered child, there's a flip side to all this that's new. Sure, the Chicago White Sox were absolutely right to put up the foul ball netting during the All-Star break because fan safety will always be concern number one, and fan safety is what we're talking about, for sure.

Now a days we've all heard the term, "Soft Target". Nobody is breaking any new ground when they discuss the idea of a mass shooting or something like that at a major sporting event. Even a minor sporting event would still bring hundreds if not thousands of people together to celebrate a purely American past time and the end result of that should be anything but death, mayhem or destruction. Our fellow Americans who've been involved in these recent shootings hopefully will not inspire others.

The other late afternoon last week a little after 4:00 p.m. an individual went into the Walmart in Springfield, MO., with a rifle and an attitude and caused quite an uproar. Thankfully that's all he caused because, even though he had over 100 rounds of ammunition on him, when he exited the store without having harmed anyone or anything, the individual was greeted by an off-duty firefighter.

That fireman was armed, according to yahoo.com, and he held the suspect until the police arrived. The only thing anyone could say for sure was the gunman was looking to create an uproar. Scare people. I have no idea what anyone would gain from that. As we move forward into this fall sports season the only thing I'd re-iterate when it comes to attending sports event big or small is the same thing the government said after nine-eleven, which was, if you see something, say something.