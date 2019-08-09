It's almost that time

On Aug. 16 starting at 8:30 p.m. the festivities will begin with Mexico High School Softball vs Mexico High School Football in a Home Run Derby as Audrain County Relay for Life Mexico Go Gitters will be selling Biscuits and Gravy in the Boosters Club Concession stand. That will be followed by the Lady Bulldogs season-opening scrimmage at 10:30 p.m., which the Bulldogs will follow suit by doing the same on the gridiron at midnight.

The Brick City Bad Boyz II Car Show will be at the Soybean Festival on the Square in Mexico on Aug. 24 from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. The initial 100 entries get a dash plate and the first 50 get a special event specific prize. There will also be vendors, door prizes and a Pit Boss Austin XL with accessories raffle. Vehicles can be parked after the parade. Registration starts at 3 p.m.

Details: www.brickcitybadboyzii.com

Arthur Hills Golf Course, 10717 Audrain Road 929, Mexico, 65265, will be welcoming the St. Joseph Home and School 17th Annual Four-Person Scrambleon Aug. 24 from 8:00 a.m.- to 11:00 a.m. Cost is $300 per team, registration is at 8 a.m. and there will be a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Fees include Cart rental, a fried chicken lunch and greens fees. There will be Three Flight Pay Back in which first place receives $300, second wins $200 and third place gets $100.

Other prizes will be awarded for longest putt, closest to the pin and men's and women's longest drive. Details: Aaron Cope 573-473-0150 or Mandy Cope 573-473-0076.

On Oct. 6 the Centralia Community Golf Course will host a two-person Couples Scramble. Entry fee is $160. Those wanting a cart call the course on or before Sept. 30 and cost will be $37.50. Registration forms can be picked up at the venue during regular business hours. Details: 573-982-1205.

The Vandalia Area Chamber of Commerce will be presenting a three-on-three basketball tournament on Sept. 28 that will take place in the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA, 309 South Main Street, 63382, gym. Cost is $30 per squad, which can have up to four members. Details: Pat Connaway at 573-473-0453.

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg is hosting Oktoberfest from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Oct. 6. The format will include a car show, a wiffle ball tournament, Martinsburg's Famous Kettle Fried Chicken, Kraut, Brats and sides. The auction starts at 3 p.m. Details: www.stjosephmb.org or (573) 492-6595.

The Otterville Street Fair will take place Sept. 13 and will feature a wealth of different activities and shows, such as the Car/Truck/Tractor/Bike Show, which will have registration from 9:00 a.m. until noon and awards will be issued at 3:00 p.m., there will be a parade at 10 a.m. and the Kids Parade will follow at 2 p.m. There will also be a Coon Dog Hunt- In the Park at 5 p.m., the Toddler Tent will be open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and the Teen Tent will run from 11 a.m. until midnight.

As for the Bounce House, it will open at 11 a.m. and it will close at TBD, the Beer Tent will be open from noon until 1 a.m. and the Live Pie Auction is scheduled for 7 p.m. Some of the other activities include a Frozen T-Shirt Contest, Building Team Games and Washer Board/Pitch Tournaments.