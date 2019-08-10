Two Moberly High School graduates took their musical talents to Europe on a week-long jazz performance tour with the University of Missouri-St. Louis Jazz Ensemble.

Saxophonist Trae Riley and trumpeter Tim Warren, two incoming seniors at UMSL and 2015 Moberly graduates, had toured several cities throughout Italy and France from July 8 to 15.

The tour began with a performance at the Vienne Jazz Festival in France. The ensemble then opened one of the largest jazz parties in the world, the Umbria Jazz Festival in Perugia, Italy.

“The crowds were fantastic,” Riley said. “We had huge audiences. We were treated like rock stars over there. It was amazing how much they liked our music. They like jazz music almost more than we do.”

The ensemble remained in Italy for the rest of the tour. After leaving Perugia, they played just outside of Rome, Riley said. Warren and Riley felt deeply appreciated by European audiences.

“It was a different world almost,” Warren said. “Even though there was a huge language barrier, people really connected through music.”

They said the European tour was a great experience for both of them.

“I really enjoyed playing for people on the other side of the world,” Warren said. “We got to meeting all these amazing people, and there is just an amazing culture over there.”

Riley isn’t through touring. In October, he will go on a week-long tour of several Chinese cities through an ambassador program with St. Louis. He and five other jazz musicians are a part of the program to visit St. Louis’ sister cities in China, along with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright. The ambassador program will go to several cities, including Nanjing, Wuhan and Hong Kong.

Riley said he was extremely grateful for the chance to be able to tour the world while also playing the music he loves.

“Being able to do something like this, something that hardly any people ever get to do… is just amazing,” Riley said. “[As a musician] you’re constantly practicing and working to make yourself better. To be recognized as one of the best jazz musicians in the St. Louis jazz scene is really cool. It’s humbling, but it’s also like seeing my work come to fruition.”

Both Riley and Warren plan to pursue education after they graduate in May. Riley is a special education major who hopes to incorporate music into his teaching, he said. Riley hopes to get a job in the Columbia area after graduation so he can be close to his family in Moberly, he said.

Warren, an instrumental music education major, plans to work in the St. Louis area as a music teacher and eventually pursue a master’s degree to possibly teach at the college level, he said.

Both musicians are also a part of the NexGen Big Band, which was formed as a way for them and other students to continue playing music after school. The band will play at Moberly High in December, Riley said.

Warren and Riley still keep in touch with the band Director Jordan Perry, who taught them throughout high school.

“They were exceptional students,” Perry said. “Obviously, they learned a lot, even beyond what I was able to teach them. … They looked for opportunities to advance their own skills and abilities. That’s what makes great students, which results in good musicians.”

The success of Riley and Warren is a good example of why music education in public schools is so important, Perry said.

“Here are these two guys from Moberly, Missouri that are on tour in Europe,” Perry said. “These are the type of opportunities that grow out of public school music education program. There is no restriction on what towns or schools can produce great musicians.”

Perry also said he was excited to see that Riley and Warren wanted to pursue music education, even though it is not the most lucrative career.

“You don’t do this for the money,” Perry said. “It might sound kind of corny, but it’s really a calling.”

