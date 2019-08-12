Recently Brady Fox's legend has been growing by leaps and bounds after his performance at a national event in Texas.

That put the burden squarely on his shoulders to rise to the occasion last weekend at the Missouri State Fair if he wanted to keep growing his legend. Fortunately for this preteen, he doesn't crack under pressure. Instead, he dismantles the competition like he was building a model, with great care and refined anticipation.

Because Fox is so relaxed in his approach and keeps calm under pressure, not only was he able to tie Jerry Weller for first place in the adult bracket on Sunday with a record of 6-1, but when it then came down to sudden-death overtime the 12-year old was able to come out on top and take first place.