A federal judge will decide soon whether to extend a stay in Planned Parenthood’s case challenging state requirements that abortion doctors have hospital privileges and that clinics meet hospital-like standards for outpatient surgery.

U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes on Monday told attorneys for the state and Planned Parenthood’s two abortion-providing affiliates that he needed to review briefs filed last week before making his decision.

“I anticipate getting order out in the next few days,” Wimes said during the hearing held by telephone conference.

Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains and Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, Inc. want Wimes to extend a stay on action in the case until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether it will take a Louisiana case challenging similar abortion restrictions. If the high court decides to hear the case, attorney Jennifer Sandman said, the stay should be extended until the ruling is issued.

If the high court takes the case, she said, it could decide it quickly because the appellants have asked for a summary reversal of a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling upholding the Louisiana law. That ruling was stayed by the Supreme Court in February pending its decision on whether to take the case.

“Even if plenary review were granted, the case presents essentially identical issues,” Sandman said. “There is no doubt that a further stay would be appropriate.”

Speaking on behalf of the state, John Sauer, state solicitor general, said the stay being sought was too long.

“If they take the case and order full briefing, in practical effect the stay that is being asked is not a stay until October and actually is until next June,” Sauer said.

Wimes on April 9 granted a 120-day stay of discovery, the process of receiving evidence and testimony in a court case, while Planned Parenthood pursued a waiver of facility requirements for licensing an abortion clinic in Springfield. The stay expired Wednesday.

If Wimes does not grant an extension of the stay, Planned Parenthood’s attorneys are asking that the case be dismissed without prejudice so that it could be filed again if the Supreme Court strikes down the Louisiana law. Sauer said the state does not oppose dismissal.

Planned Parenthood affiliates with Missouri health centers filed the underlying lawsuit in 2016 after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 struck down similar rules in Texas.

U.S District Judge Howard Sachs in May 2017 issued a temporary restraining order to block the admitting privileges rule. But his action was reversed in September by judges on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, who argued Sachs didn’t do enough to weigh the cost benefits of Missouri’s rules and sent the case back to the lower court.

Wimes, who is now presiding over the case, declined in October and again in February to issue preliminary injunctions to block the law. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in February turned down an appeal of Wimes’ October decision.

Enforcement of the law ended abortions provided in Columbia by Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains at the end of September. More recently enacted laws are threatening to shut down the last clinic in Missouri providing abortions, operated in St. Louis by Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, Inc.

