Monday

Aug 12, 2019 at 11:05 AM


 

MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

DATE OPPONENT LEVEL HOME/AWAY TIME

9-10-19 Bowling Green Seventh/Eighth Home 5:30 p.m.

9-14-19 Wright City Tournament Seventh Grade Away TBA

9-14-19 Wright City Tournament Eighth Grade Away TBA

9-17-19 Centralia Seventh/Eighth Away 5:30 p.m.

9-19-19 Fulton Seventh/Eighth Home 5:30 p.m.

9-24-19 Winfield Seventh/Eighth Away 5:30 p.m.

9-25-19 Wright City Seventh/Eighth Away 5:30 p.m.

10-1-19 Bowling Green Seventh/Eighth Away 5:30 p.m.

10-2-19 Winfield Seventh/Eighth Home 5:30 p.m.

10-5-19 Seventh Grade Classic Tourney Seventh Grade Home 9:00 a.m.

10-7-19 Warrenton Seventh/Eighth Home 5:30 p.m.

10-10-19 Troy South Seventh/Eighth Away 5:30 p.m.

10-12-19 Warrenton Tournament Eighth Grade Away 8:00 a.m.

10-14-19 Mexico Seventh/Eighth Home 5:30 p.m.

 

SOFTBALL

9-10-19 Bowling Green Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

9-11-19 Wright City Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

9-13-19 Winfield Seventh/Eighth Away 5:00 p.m.

9-14-19 Silex Tournament Eighth Grade Away TBA

9-16-19 North Callaway Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

9-17-19 Elsberry Seventh/Eighth Away 5:00 p.m.

9-21-19 Elsberry Tournament Eighth Grade Away TBA

9-24-19 Van-Far Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

9-25-19 Community R-VI Seventh/Eighth Away 5:00 p.m.

9-27-19 Silex Middle School Seventh/Eighth Away 5:00 p.m.

9-30-19 Clopton Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

10-1-19 South Callaway Seventh/Eighth Home 5:00 p.m.

 

CROSS COUNTRY

9-07-19 New Haven Seventh/Eighth Away 8:30 a.m.

9-14-19 Linn Invitational Seventh/Eighth Away 9:00 a.m.

9-21-19 Fulton Invitational Seventh/Eighth Away 8:00 a.m.

9-23-19 Wellsville-Middletown Invitational Seventh/Eighth Away 4:00 p.m.

10-1-19 Warrenton Invitational Seventh/Eighth Away 4:00 p.m.

10-5-19 North Callaway Seventh/Eighth Away 9:00 a.m.

10-8-19 Mexico Invitational Seventh/Eighth Away 4:00 p.m.

10-15-19 Centralia Invitational Seventh/Eighth Away 4:00 p.m.

 