Circuit Judge Jeff Harris on Monday ruled against a state request to limit the expert testimony of a Stanford University professor who's researched the effect of open-carry laws on violent crimes.

The two-day bench trial begins Wednesday. Harris will decide if the University of Missouri's regulation prohibiting concealed guns on campus, including vehicles, violates the Missouri Constitution's protection of gun rights. In a partial victory for the university, Harris ruled last year that the regulation doesn't violate state law.

The attorneys in Monday's pretrial hearing were there by telephone.

The state had filed a motion to limit the testimony of John Donohue, a law professor at Stanford University. His statistical research has linked violent crimes with right-to-carry laws.

Zachary Bluestone, an assistant state attorney general, said there is no basis for Donohue to testify, because he has done no research related to guns on college campuses. Bluestone said Donohue would be "flying by the seat of his pants" on the witness stand.

Logan Rutherford, an MU attorney, said Donohue's testimony makes perfect sense for the trial.

"The notion that Dr. Donohue is not qualified to testify on these issues is really remarkable," Rutherford said.

The research shows that violent crime increases where there are right-to-carry laws, and there's no reason to think that wouldn't happen on a college camps, he said.

In ruling against limiting Donohue's testimony, Harris invited the state to object if it felt the testimony was going too far.

The attorneys for the two sides agreed to limit the testimony of MU Police Chief Doug Schwandt to his personal experience working in police departments.

The trial combines two lawsuits. In one, MU law professor Royce Barondes sued the university in 2015, claiming the rule violates his constitutional rights and the state law. The Missouri Attorney General's office filed the second lawsuit in 2016. In it, the state contends the university rule doesn't meet a "strict scrutiny" requirement included in a 2014 amendment to the state constitution that strengthened gun rights in the state.

