Independence Police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday morning that killed a pedestrian along U.S. 24.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. Misty Collins, 30, of Independence, had been walking along the south shoulder of U.S. 24 at Kiger Road in northeast Independence, off the eastbound lanes, when the pickup truck left the roadway, hit her and immediately left the scene. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said surveillance videos from several businesses in the area captured the incident and showed the suspect vehicle, believed to be a black older-model pickup truck, possibly a 1995 to 2002 Chevrolet S-10 or GMC Sonoma, leave eastbound on U.S. 24.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact IPD at leads@indepmo.org or 816-325-7777.

