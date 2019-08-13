Mexico 'Brick City' Horseshoes

Pitching League results for 8-8-19 include, for Class A, Brady Fox 7-0, Eugene Freels 6-1, Charlie Ward 5-2, Ralph Throckmorton 4-3, Rodney Brewster 3-4, Ronette Lerma 2-5, Charlie Maupin 1-6 and Bill Hendrix 0-7.

In Class B competition results featured Trevor Ward 6-1 (19 LP), Johnathan Griffith 6-1 (8 LP), Nicole Rodriguez 5-2 (26 LP), Ken Ward 5-2 (25 LP), Paul Marshall 4-3, Sara Marshall 2-5 and Angie Rodriguez 1-6.

Brick City competes every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Fairgrounds Park and is always open to new members. Details: 573-581-8559.

With sports practices having began Monday at Centralia, Friday will be picture day for the high school football teams starting at 3:30 p.m. Details: http://www.centralia.k12.mo.us/events-calendar/

A golf tournament sponsored by Perry Christian Church will take place at Mark Twain Golf Course near Paris on Aug. 24 and anyone getting a hole-in-one will win a new car of their choice with a value of $25,000.00. Cost is $160 per team. Send player info. ASAP to 405 East Martin St., Perry, MO., 63462. Each player that test drives a car at Pearl Motors will get a $100 gift card good at Travis Matthews, Bridgestone Golf or Corkcircle. Lunch will also be served. Details: 573-582-2000.

On Aug. 23 the Lake of the Woods Golf Course, 6700 E. Saint Charles Rd., Columbia, MO., 65202, will host the 2019 Centralia Parks and Recreation Glow Ball Night Golf nine-hole, two-person scramble from 8:30 p.m.- 11:30 p.m. This nine-hole event will commence with a shotgun start, there will be prizes for the top placers in multiple flights and closets to the hole on both par-three's and the entry fee is $100 per team or $50 per person. Details: 573-499-4653.

The Railwood Golf Club, 12925 County Road 4037, Holts Summit, MO., 65403, will host a Customer Appreciation Tournament on Aug. 31 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. This event will tee off at 8:00 a.m., the format is a three-person scramble and cost is $60 per player. Those who sign up prior to Aug. 23 will get a chance to win half of their teams entry on the day of the tournament. Women 65 and over will be allowed to shoot from the red tees and there will be a longest drive contest for men and women.

Cost includes 18 holes with a cart, one raffle ticket for all prizes per player, the closest to the hole contest on all par-three's and entry into the putt-off, which pays $50 for first and $25 for second.

Details: 573-896-4653.

There will be a Car, Truck and Bike Show on Sept. 21 at New Bloomfield High School, 307 Redwood Drive, New Bloomfield, MO., 65063, hosted by the New Bloomfield Community Betterment Association from noon- 3:00 p.m. Check in will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., judging will take place from noon until 2 p.m. and trophies will be presented from 2-3 p.m. Details: nbcbainfo@gmail.com