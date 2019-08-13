Some of the Lady Bulldogs more experienced cheer crew members earlier this week instructed some of the younger individuals at Mexico High School on some of the ins-and-outs on what it takes to work a sideline.
Some of the Lady Bulldogs more experienced cheer crew members earlier this week instructed some of the younger individuals at Mexico High School on some of the ins-and-outs on what it takes to work a sideline.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.