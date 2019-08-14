Mexico schools welcome new teachers, staff

Mexico School District No. 59 recently welcomed new teachers and paraprofessionals to the district. See above photos.

__

Hartzler to host rural development information session

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., will visit Mexico 3:15 p.m. Monday at the Moberly Area Community College Mexico Education Center, 2900 Doreli Lane.

She will be here as part of her 2019 farm tour and to host an information session on United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development. Community leaders, business owners and stakeholders will be in attendance.

For more information contact Hartzler's Press Secretary Steve Walsh at her Columbia office, 573-442-9311 or 573-645-9626.

__

St. Matthew's Episcopal Church to hold disaster preparedness expo

St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, along with response agencies, will hold a disaster preparedness expo starting 1 p.m., Sept. 8, at the church, 1100 S. Grove St.

This is the third year for the expo and the church hopes to draw many more attendees this year.

For more information contact the Rev. Beth Simpson, 573-239-2875.