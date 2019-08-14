Those not attending high school

The Mexico Area Family YMCA, 1127 Adams St., 65265, will be offering an Adult Coed Volleyball League that requires registration by team, not individual, and registration deadline is Oct. 21. Athletes must be 18 years of age, but not currently attending high school, and games will be played with no more than three men on the court at a time. All contests will take place at the Mexico YMCA on Sundays starting with Nov. 3, 10, 17 and 24 and then concluding with Dec. 1 and 8.

Cost is $200 per squad and there will be six total games. This includes fives contests and a single elimination tournament on Dec. 8. Teams will play three weekly contests to 25, record will be based on amount of total points scored and games won tournament will be best out of three games. Details: www.mexicoymca.org or 573-581-1540.

It's all about Donations

On Aug. 17 the Centralia High School Football Program will hold its Annual Car Wash from 10:00 a.m- 2:00 p.m. at Forrest Chevrolet. Also available for sale will be drinks, hot dogs and chips.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/ctownpanthers/

Meet coaches and returning players

The Hallsville Fairgrounds Hockey Arena is offering a Play to Learn Roller Hockey Clinic on Aug. 18 and 25 from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. for everyone ages five and up. These events are sponsored by the Centralia Friends of the Park and registration for fall Twisters Hockey Leagues will be available during the clinics. Details: www.twistershockey.com or 573-696-PUCK.

Excited to announce

The Eastern Missouri YMCA, 309 South Main Street, Vandalia, MO., 63382, will have tumbling for three four and five year olds on Sept. 24. Details: 573-594-2208.

First come, first serve

On Aug. 24 prior to the Cattleman's Rodeo there will be a free Kiddy Round-Up from 6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Optimist Drive in Ashland, MO., 65010. Admission is free with a paid admission to the main events, which costs $13 for those 12 and up, kids ages six to 11 pay $5 and children ages five and under can enter at no cost. The Kiddy Round-Up will include roping, barrel bull riding and stick-horse barrel racing. Details: www.cattlemandaysrodeo.com

Hosted by Southern Boone Area YMCA

The Second Annual Southern Boone Area YMCA Golf Tournament will take place Sept. 28 from 7:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at Eagle Knoll Golf Course. Details: kbatye@jcymca.org.

Something for everyone

The 34th Annual Eldon Turkey Festival is taking place Sept. 28 from 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. and will include a children's carnival, a bounce house, a beer garden, a food truck village, a parade, smoked turkey legs and numerous shopping options. There will also be several stages offering different performances and this event will be hosted by the Eldon Chamber. Details: 573-392-3752.

Great specials all day

Sponsored by the Rocky Mount Fire Protection District, the Sweet Corn Festival will feature games, vendors and corn on Aug. 31 from 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. at 20401 Brendell Boulevard, Rocky Mount, MO., 65072. Details: 573-392-4301.