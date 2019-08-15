The body of a child that appeared to be less than a year old was found shortly before noon Thursday in north-central Columbia and the Columbia Police Department asked Thursday evening for help identifying the infant.

In a statement to reporters, Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said the infant was found about 11:40 a.m. along the tree line at the edge of the parking lot at McKnight Tire, 1909 N. Providence Road.

“As a parent myself, this is very difficult,” Hunter said. “It is a very difficult situation for everyone involved, including the investigating officers and detectives and the community as a whole. Our investigation will be the voice of this baby and we need your help.”

The department wants people to check on the welfare of infants they know about the age of the deceased child, Hunter said.

“If you know of a baby that has not been seen in a while, we ask that you check on their well-being and contact us if you have information that would help us in this investigation,” he said.

In his statement and under questioning by reporters, Hunter said he couldn’t provide any additional details that would narrow the identification of the infant, such as gender or whether the remains appeared to be recently dead or were exposed to the elements for an extended period.

The discovery of the infant’s remains marks the third time in a month a body has been found in Columbia where the immediate circumstances prior to the death are unknown.

On July 25, the body of Glenn Lester O’Neal, 39, was found near Interstate 70 Drive Southwest and Silvey Street. He had last been seen June 30 and his family called police to report him missing on July 3. The department is now investigating internally why a less serious “be on the lookout” notice was issued to patrol officers rather than a missing person report that would have engaged detectives.

On the morning of July 29, Ryan S. Berry, 42, of Kirksville, was found behind Furniture Row, 1802 Lake Ridgeway Road, clad only in shorts and socks. There has been no further public statements since that day from the police regarding the cause of Berry’s death.

For the infant found Thursday, Hunter said the cause of death has not been determined.

To contact the police about this death, call 874-7423 or CrimeStoppers at 875-8477 to remain anonymous.