County bridge work nearly complete

An Audrain County road that was closed for the past couple of months will reopen in the coming weeks to traffic after a bridge replacement. See above photo.

__

Rural roundabout to open

A rural roundabout constructed this summer at Scott's Corner on U.S. Highway 54 will open early Friday morning. It is the first roundabout in the county and work began May 6. Scott's Corner is located near Community R-VI school.

The Missouri Department of Transportation worked with a citizen's advisory group to decide what safety improvements could be done at the intersection. More than 20 crashes had occurred at the intersection since 2011, with one fatality in 2016.

The intersection was previously a cross-street intersection, with a right turn offset westbound onto Highway 54 and southbound onto Missouri Highway 19.

The advisory group was formed in 2015 and were tasked with finding ways to slow motorists and prevent broadside collisions. The group included then-Missouri State Rep. Jay Houghton, Community R-VI Superintendent Cheryl Mack, Laddonia Mayor Josh Deimeke, Roger Cope of Martinsburg Area Fire Protection District, farmer Kyle Pound and Audrain County Commissioner Alan Winders.

Although somewhat unique to Missouri, this type of intersection has proven to be safer than the type of intersection that previously was there, showing an 82% reduction in severe crashes,” Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Untiedt said. “Missouri has 118 roundabouts and about half of them are considered to be in a rural area.”

__

Soybean Festival road closures

Roads in and around the Mexico downtown square will be closed next week as part of the annual Soybean Festival activities.

Washington Street from Jackson to Liberty streets will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday, through 6 a.m., Aug. 26. Promenade Street from Clark to Coal streets will be closed 7 a.m. Thursday, through 5 p.m., Aug. 26. Jackson Street from Washington to Jefferson streets will be closed starting 5 p.m. Thursday.

Several streets will close 7 a.m. Aug. 23 through 2 a.m. Aug. 25. They are Jackson from Clark to Coal Street; Jefferson from Promenade to Monroe; Monroe from Coal to Clark; and Washington from Monroe to Jackson.

The Aug. 24 11 a.m. parade will start at the Mexico High School parking lot to Love Street where it will travel east, turning south on Clark, then east on Monroe and around the downtown square to Jefferson Street, exiting at Jackson and Coal streets. Those streets will temporarily be closed during the parade.

For more questions about the soybean festival, including event schedule, visit mexicosoybean.org.