Allowing guns anywhere on the University of Missouri campus would increase violent crimes on campus, MU Police Chief Doug Schwandt said Thursday during a trial that will determine if university employees will be allowed to bring firearms to work.

The state and a law professor are seeking a change in a UM System regulation that prohibits most people from having guns on campus. The lawsuit is seeking the university to allow faculty and staff to transport guns to campus, to be able to transfer their guns from the passenger area to the trunk of a vehicle. It also seeks to allow employees with concealed-carry permits to keep their guns with them at work.

Schwandt was the second-to-last witness in the two-day trial over the UM regulations. Circuit Judge Jeff Harris did not rule at the end of testimony. He directed the parties to file proposed finding of facts and conclusions of law by Sept. 30 and will make a ruling at some point after that.

"Introducing guns on our campus would have nothing but adverse impacts in countless ways," Schwandt said.

It would increase injuries and deaths, including suicides, he said. Gun thefts would lead to other crimes. The low violent crime rate at MU can be attributed to the prohibition of most guns on campus.

During an active shooter situation, he said police would have difficulty distinguishing the suspect if more than one person is holding a gun at the scene.

"It's dangerous, volatile, and dynamic, and changing by the second," Schwandt said "It's already an extremely challenging arena."

If police were to kill the wrong person in that situation, Schwandt said, it would have "catastrophic results" for the victim's family, the campus community and police.

Guns in vehicles will be stolen, he said.

"When a gun is stolen, it's going to be used for a criminal purpose," Schwandt said.

Exceptions to the regulation include campus police, the campus ROTC and police training, he said.

Questioned by an assistant attorney general, Schwandt said years ago, an exception was made for a professor who was the victim of a stalker who had previously killed someone. She was allowed to store her gun in the trunk of her vehicle in a situation that Schwandt said was unprecedented.

"It was the most aggravated stalking case that I've ever been aware of," Schwandt said.

He also said the MU police practice of checking students' guns at the police armory technically violates the policy, because students have to bring guns on campus in order to check them in.

Testimony concluded with UM System President Mun Choi, who said he opposes changing the policy because it would decrease safety on campus and have a chilling effect on free expression.

Assistant Attorney General John Sauer repeatedly objected during Choi's testimony, saying it was improper for a lay witness to offer his opinions and Choi had never been offered as an expert witness. Harris overruled all of Sauer's objections.

"Are you saying I can't consider any view the president of the University of Missouri System has about his campus?" Harris asked Sauer.

Choi said he is frequently asked by prospective students and their parents about the safety of campus. It's primarily because some mistakenly perceived the protests of black students and the events of November 2015 during which the previous president and MU chancellor resigned, as a violent riot, he said.

Choi said he made a recommendation to the Board of Curators that it not change its policy, which curators accepted unanimously by consensus. He sought input from faculty, staff and student groups in forming his recommendation, he said.

With the exception of Missouri State University in Springfield, all other public four-year universities in the state have the same gun policy as the UM System, Choi said. At MSU, faculty and staff are allowed to store guns in their vehicles.

The trial ended Thursday. Competing expert witnesses testified on Wednesday.

MU law professor Royce Barondes sued the university in 2015 over its gun regulations. The Missouri Attorney General's office filed a second lawsuit in 2016, claiming the regulation doesn't meet a "strict scrutiny" requirement in a 2014 amendment to the state constitution. The trial combines the lawsuits. Barondes didn't testify during the trial.

