Retired educators organization holds meeting

Audrain County Area Public School Retirees learned about History Camp during the organization’s Aug. 7 meeting at the Audrain County Historical Society.

The program was held in June at the historical society. The camp was started by retired teachers in 2003.

Information Protection Chair Margaret Thomas informed members about several telephone scams. Community Participation Chair Sally Stuart recognized members who volunteered at the Aug. 3 back-to-school health fair.

Members are being encouraged to bring items for the Mexico Senior Center’s “Christmas for the Homebound” program to the Oct. 2 meeting at Fluid Power Supply. The group will present a $500 grant to an educator who did not originally receive a Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation classroom grant.

Group members also are asked to donate Christmas decorations and gifts to Audrain County Crisis Intervention Services. Linda Ahmann encouraged members to participate in the 12th Circuit Children’s Division training Aug. 22 for volunteers. She also announced the Shelter Coalition for the Homeless flea market is Aug. 17. She has a list of items needed by an Amish school teacher.

Diana Henage and Deborah Teague will attend the Missouri Retired Teachers Association annual membership conference next month. The association’s Region 4 meeting, which includes Audrain County, is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Moberly.

__

Teen injured in rollover crash ejection

A Sturgeon teen, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was ejected in a vehicle crash after losing control of the 2007 Chevrolet 1500 he was driving westbound Aug. 6 on Audrain County Road 116, one-tenth mile west of Missouri Route Y.

Lowell W. Hoskins, 16, was ejected from the vehicle when it overturned at about 8:45 p.m. He was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital by private vehicle for treatment of his moderate injuries, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The Chevrolet was towed by S and D Towing after being declared totaled.