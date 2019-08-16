By Michael Selecky/ Sports Editor

At one point no one was quite sure if last season was going to be the final hurrah for Mexico varsity softball coach Keith Louder.

There seemed as though there might have been the possibility that after all he'd given to the Bulldogs athletics programs through coaching in numerous sports that also included baseball that 2018 might have been his swan song before bowing out gracefully. The fact he'd retired from teaching full time only gave credence to that assumption, but then Louder's true genius on the diamond shined the brightest exactly when his squad needed him most and one state championship later here we are.

Now the Lady Bulldogs are preparing for 2019 as the defending state title holders and even though their roster isn't a mirror image of what it was a season ago Louder is still incredibly optimistic about what lies ahead despite the fact he's only had a minimal amount of time to evaluate this years lineup.

"I told the girls at the first day of practice that, in my mind, we're no longer state champions. We've become the defending state champions," Louder said. "So everybody at that first day of practice was preparing for the upcoming season on a new quest to get to a state championship. We just have to be in the role where we won it last time. I think the key for us is we have to maintain a hunker to do it again. We're going to have some people in different roles and we're going to have to learn to play together."

The players that graduated from that championship team include Paytience-Lawson Holman, who accepted a scholarship to pitch for Southeastern Missouri State, outfielder Mattie Roth signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Missouri Valley College and shortstop Aaryn Sampo. Reserve outfielder Raegan Playter also signed to play college basketball.

"Riley Thurman played last year, not so much with the varsity, but she'll be competing for a varsity position. There are some freshman coming in that I don't know I'm ready to mention by name. They're really practicing hard. Hopefully they're going to step up and full in some of those role positions," said Louder. "That's they key to having a good, solid squad, to not only have your starters, but then also have some really quality backup people."

Among the returning seniors those newcomers are going to compliment are first baseman Logan Blevins, second baseman Reghan Smith and third baseman Haley Mills, who was the second pitcher last season and will be the squad's top hurler in 2019, as well. Also coming back are upperclassmen Taylor Sherrow and Kaylee Jones, both of which are outfielders.

"We've got some other girls in mind for the pitching position. Callie Rueger, a junior, is one girl we're looking at. Catalina Arnold is a pitcher. Those two will definitely be working in that role," Louder said. "Beyond that we've got a couple other players we're just trying to figure out. We had pitchers throw for the first time yesterday (Tuesday), which was the second day of practice. That's a spot where there's going to be a lot of competition. We'll have to figure out if it's a few key people or just two we rely on."

The catchers position will once again be manned by junior Abby Oetting, Behind her will be sophomore Rebecca Haefling, who's not afraid to do the hard work and that's why she played a similar role for this squad previously.

"We have to play together as last years team did and maintain that same passion to climb that mountain back to the top and stand on it again. The motivation, the passion, the desire all has to be regenerated and refueled" said Louder. "We have to have that same level. We realize everybody we play, no matter what their level of ability is, is going to be really motivated to beat us. We're going to have to be ready everyday."

Another loss this squad experienced was assistant coach Katie Scherzer, who got married and accepted anew job. In her place Keith Louder hired Centralia graduate Amber Klusneyer. In her days as a Lady Panther Klusneyer pitched for Jill Angell before going on to play at the University of Missouri-Rolla. Most recently she spent the past several seasons as the head coach at Macon High School and her specialty at Mexico will be working with the pitching staff.

"Coach Danielle Louder was with us last year and is returning with us as part of the coaching staff. She does a great job working with our outfielders and coaches first base during the varsity games. It's exciting to have her back again because she brings experience. She's been with me quite a while now as an Assistant Coach and played for me before that, so it's great having her."