Just like clockwork, literally, come 12:01 a.m. last Saturday morning the Mexico varsity football team split itself in two for the official start of year six of head coach Steve Haag's run with this squad and played it's Annual Red vs. Black scrimmage.

The format featured offensive coordinator Ken Grubb working in the huddle with the Red Team while defensive coordinator Andy Williams filled that same role with the Black Squad. While the scoreboard was on and there was a complete crew of officials, the point wasn't to keep score. Instead, these combined groups of junior varsity and varsity players were placed in specific situations and simply asked to play their positions. The rest was up to them.

"I thought it went well. We get them out here and we want to see them hit. We want to see how physical they'll be," Haag said. "This is the first time by (Missouri State High School Activities Association mandate) that you can do it. I'm excited for us to get out here back in front of the community. They like it. Softball got their scrimmage in. We had the Homerun Derby. We got to see some good things. We'll see some bad on film, but that's part of the learning process."

Among that full crew of officials was recently retired Mexico Activities Director Jeff Anderson. Bulldogs varsity assisitant basketball and baseball coach Deon Nunnelly was a part of the crew, as well.

"Hopefully some guys stepped up. Our ultimate goal is to make them better and see if we can get more people to play on Friday nights," said Haag.

Under center for the Bulldogs returning starter Ty Prince suited up for the Black Team and had a quality night running the ball, though he did throw an interception during a goaline setup on one of the final sequences of the event. Peyton Willer might not be quite where Prince is, but, after an offseason spent lifting and learning, he certainly appears to be bridging that gap. Zach Watkins could be the darkhorse of this trifecta, though, and as an upperclassmen it'll be interesting to see how that plays out.

"Prince took all the snaps last year and does a great job for us. Of course he'll be our starter. Behind him Willer does a great job and has been working hard this summer. He's also gotten bigger and stronger and learned the position better," Haag said. "Watkins is a senior who's really developed. He did a lot better last year. I really like the way he's coming around as a quarterback. I'm sure you'll see all three this year. Hopefully they compete with each other and we get them some time."

No matter how much running these Bulldogs both want and feel the need to do there's always going to be that symbiotic relationship between a quarterback and his receivers. Just like Matthew Huffman used to block like crazy for Jon Grubb and now the pair play together at Westminster, Prince knows he needs his wide-outs and slots and so does Haag and his staff. Because of that those kids got put to the test just like everyone else and their were certainly some that rose to the occasion.

"Christian Jaramillo made that catch along the far side line. He's a good athlete. As he gets bigger and stronger he's only going to get better. He's been young and in the back, but now I think he's trying to move forward," said Haag. "Of course, Keyon Mahaney, our senior, does a great job. Jesse Fenewald is opposite of him. Jake Haynes is a junior and now that we're running a little bit more tight end-set the reason is he's a bigger kid. He can handle the blocking, split out and has really good hands."

At fullback Dante Billups had quite the night for the Red Team. While his highlight was breaking free for a touchdown run of over 50 yards, number 24 also charted numerous other runs that would've kept any offense racking up steady first downs. Another player at that same position who put in a tremendous effort that will see time this season for Mexico was Tyler Marshall.

"Dante does a good job. He'll be as good as he wants to be. he knows he's going to get his carries," said Haag. "(Billups) plays both sides of the ball at linebacker and we know both those spots are physical positions. We're going to have to find him time to get off the field. I thought Marshall did a good job. He ran hard and that's what we need. We need guys who are going to get some breaks here and there while other guys step up and play those positions hard."