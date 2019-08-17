Juvenile offenders serving life without parole in Missouri prisons may soon have a better chance at release following a ruling by U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey, who ordered the state’s parole board to implement changes to remedy violations of the state and federal constitutions.

Filed by the MacArthur Justice Center, the case of Brown v. Precythe was brought on behalf of about 100 people serving life terms without possibility of parole for crimes committed while they were juveniles. The case alleged that despite a 2012 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court banning those sentences, the Board of Probation and Parole exhibited a disregard for due process.

A state law, passed in 2016 that made those offenders eligible for a parole hearing after serving 25 years, was in response to the high court ruling. According to a MacArthur Justice Center news release after Laughrey's ruling, 85% were denied release.

“We fought for years to get them a constitutional sentence on the books and Missouri wouldn’t do it,” attorney Amy Breihan of the McArthur Justice Center said in an interview. “Then they pass this law, which says just go to the parole board, and they give them these sham parole hearings where they deny the vast majority of them because of the seriousness of the offense. Well, these are all serious offenses. They are all serving time for first-degree murder. But that is not how the decisions are supposed to be made.”

In her Aug. 1 order, unsealed on Aug. 8, Laughrey ordered the board to implement sweeping changes to the way parole hearings for the accepted class are conducted.

“Specifically, the Court found that a number of defendants’ policies, practices, and customs combine to deprive those serving juvenile life without parole sentences of a meaningful opportunity to obtain release based on demonstrated maturity and rehabilitation,” Laughrey wrote.

Parole forms will now include a disclaimer that the seriousness of the offense is not to be weighed in the board’s decision, instead emphasizing increased maturity and meaningful efforts while incarcerated to reform. The parole decisions must be well-documented, giving reasons for the board's decision and citing evidence to support it.

In the past, the complaint describes how the board listed only two or three “boilerplate” reasons for denying members of the class parole.

“The board’s decisions are communicated to inmates on a two-page notice — an admittedly ‘barebones, boilerplate form’ that is used to notify inmates of all types of events related to parole considerations,” the petition reads. “Defendants admitted that this form does not provide adequate explanation for the Board’s decision. The notice also does not provide any guidance to the inmate regarding steps they should take to become better suited for parole.”

Defendants were also prohibited from seeing their parole files, which Laughrey ordered be provided 180 days in advance of a hearing. Where members of the class were only allowed one delegate during the hearing, they will now be allowed multiple and expert witnesses on their behalf.

Class members will also be allowed to take notes during the hearing, access audio recordings, and will not be denied access to Department of Corrections programs based on the seriousness of their offense. The board will also now have to employ two or three members at the hearing instead of a single member and document any reasons for denial.

The Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to questions about Laughrey’s decision.

Breihan, director of Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center in St. Louis, called the court's decision a significant and long awaited victory, now seven years since the Supreme Court’s ruling in the underlying case of Miller v. Alabama.

“We are happy with the order and hopeful it's going to make a meaningful change for class members who have previously been denied a meaningful parole consideration,” Breihan said. “It makes a lot of great changes to increase transparency and reliability of decisions. And above all else, that decisions are based on maturity and rehabilitation rather than just the seriousness of the offense.”

The Miller decision banned life without parole sentences for “all but the rarest” of juvenile cases citing as evidence the “immaturity, impetuosity and failure to appreciate risks and consequences" of juvenile offenders. In the 2016 case of Montgomery v. Louisiana, the Supreme Court ordered the Miller decision also be applied retroactively.

The lawsuit, while applying to all class members, centered on the cases of four Missouri juvenile offenders serving life without parole — Ralph McElroy, Sidney Roberts, Theron Roland and Norman Brown. Each of the plaintiffs were sentenced for first-degree murder prior to their 18th birthday, and in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision have been denied parole.

The Tribune attempted to interview Brown, whose name heads the lawsuit, by filing an interview request Tuesday with the Department of Corrections, but as of Friday received no word on if he agreed or declined.

Brown was sentenced at the age of 15 to life without the possibility of parole. According to court documents, the teen was unarmed but served as a decoy when in 1993 an adult shot a Chesterfield jewelry store owner in a robbery.

Despite some disciplinary actions early in his sentence, Brown, according to court filings, has been a model prisoner who completed thousands of hours of restorative justice in an effort to gain release, which was repeatedly denied.

