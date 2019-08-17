There is going to be a Fall Cheerleading Program offered at the Mexico YMCA for first and second grade students designed to give them the foundation for what it takes to be a cheerleader while also allowing them to participate, showcase their skills, create friendships and build confidence. Practice starts Sept. 4, individuals will cheer for six weeks on Sundays starting Sept. 21 and participants receive a t-shirt.

Cost is $30 for members, $40 for non-members and those applying after Aug. 25 must pay a $10 late fee. Details: www.mexicoymca.org.

There will be a Pickleball Spooktacular Oct. 26-27 at the Mexico YMCA, 1127 Adams St., 65265, that will take the form of a Doubles Tournament. Day one will be a Men's and Women's format with times to be announced. The second day will be Mixed Doubles and once again times TBA. Both days cost is $30 per team, registration is by squad, not by individual, and deadline is Oct. 13. A round robin format will be utilized, age brackets will be used when possible, but levels will be combined when needed.

Medals will be awarded for top three places. Details: tom.fischer@mexicoymca.org or 573-581-1540.

The Logboat Brewing Company, 504 Fay St., Columbia, 65201, will hold an event called Share the Load of Mental Health hosted by the Mental Health Awareness Committee on Sept. 13 from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. that'll feature a weight lifting exhibit and vendors with information on mental health issues. There will also be entertainment, music and activities for families and children. The weightlifting exhibition the event has teamed with local gyms to promote will take place from 4-5 p.m.

Details: COMOMentalHealthAwareness@gmail.com

Cosmo Park, 1410 N. Creasy Springs Rd., Columbia, 65202, is where the In it Together: Walk For Inclusion will take place on Aug. 31 from 9:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. This event will be hosted by CoMO SEPTA and the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, it will start at 10 a.m. in the Lamb Shelter area of the park and drinks and games will be provided. Everyone is welcome at this event, which is intended to educate people about differently abled individuals, as well as be family-friendly. Details: https://comosepta.com/walk-registration/

The Cattlemen Days Rodeo is slated for Aug. 23-24 from 8:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. at Optimist Drive in Ashland, MO., 65010. This is the 43rd year for this event, it is sponsored by the Ashland Optimists and Cedar Valley Riders and features the PRCA Rodeo. Events will include cowboys and cowgirls competing in steer wrestling, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie-down roping, bull riding and barrel racing with stock provided by Three Hills Rodeo.

There will also be entertainment provided by Jerry Thornton and Ron Burton, concessions, apparel and other merchandise will be for sale and after the rodeo there will be music from the Travis Cole Band. Details: www.cattlemandaysrodeo.com.

The Southern Boone Whitetails Unlimited Banquet is an event designed to raise funds for educational programs, enhance and acquire wildlife habitats and preserve shooting sports and the hunting tradition and will take place Sept. 28 at 511 Optimist Drive, Ashland, MO., 65010, from 5:00 p.m.- 11:00 p.m. Life members can deduct $23 off the single ticket price. Current members will have their membership extended by a year. First come, first serve. WTU membership included, except with a spouse ticket.

Details:whitetailsunlimited.com/i/p/19-20merch.pdf or www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

The Blue Springs Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Fall Fun Fest's 50th Anniversary Sept. 13-15 on W. Main St., Blue Springs, MO., 64015. The festivities will include a car show, parade, carnival and beer garden and more. Details: www.bluespringsfallfestival.com.