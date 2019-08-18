On Friday evening at Gallop Field the Mexico varsity softball team was defeated 7-3 in a two round, seven person team homerun derby by the Bulldogs varsity football squad.

Each player was allowed five strikes per at-bat, which was defined by a table turned on its side behind home plate. Pitching for the Lady Bulldogs was head coach Keith Louder and taking the circle for the men of the Mexico gridiron was assistant coach Kyle Louder, who was kind enough to share his thoughts about this event:

KYLE LOUDER: We just had a good time with it. I told the guys they couldn't lose to girls.

MEXICO LEDGER: Talk about the particulars for this event.

KYLE LOUDER: It was fun. Of course we were playing the girls who won a state title last year. All those girls last year hit tons of homeruns and set a bunch of records. We had some baseball guys in there that can swing it a little but.

MEXICO LEDGER: What was your lineup for tonight?

KYLE LOUDER: Batting first was Javon Mahaney. Zach Watkins hit second. Number three was Dawson Tate. Then it was Jesse Fenewald. Fifth was Gage Gilmore. Sixth was Andrew Runz and seventh was Ty Prince.

MEXICO LEDGER: Tell me about your overall feelings about this event. I know this is the first time the homerun derby has taken place.

KYLE LOUDER: It was a lot of fun. There were tons of people here. The guys enjoyed it. The girls enjoyed it. It was nice to see they all shook it up afterwards and had a good time together.

MEXICO LEDGER: How did this event come to be?

KYLE LOUDER: I know my dad (Keith Louder) and Mexico football coach Steve Haag are good friends. They talked about it and told me a few weeks ago they were going to do a homerun derby. Here we are.

For the football team Prince ended round one with a pair of round-trippers and Runz went yard in the second round. The Lady Bulldogs seven-person squad included designated player Shelbi Shaw, first baseman Logan Blevins, second baseman Reghan Smith, catcher Abby Oetting, pitcher Haley Mills and outfielders Taylor Sherrow and Kaylee Jones.