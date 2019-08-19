In what might have been the only incarnation of this event based on the fact the Mexico varsity softball squad has not committed long term to participating in the festivities proceeding Midnight Football, last Friday evening the two squads faced one another in a homerun derby at Gallop Field.

Even though this could be the only time these teams face one another in this format at this event, the boys did defeat the defending state champion Lady Bulldogs 7-3 in what was a two-round, five strike team event that was enjoyed by all. Seven players took the plate for each team, pitching for the Bulldogs was assistant football coach Kyle Louder and taking the circle for the Mexico softball team was head coach Keith Louder.

The Lady Bulldogs next take the field Aug. 24 when they host a Jamboree featuring Palmyra and Marceline that starts at 9:00 a.m. The Gatehouse Media Regional Football Tab featuring Mexico's season preview will be out Aug. 28.