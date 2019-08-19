Teachers receive classroom grants

Two area teachers recently received $500 grants from the Audrain County Area Public Schools Retirees to help with classroom needs. See above photos

4-H members place at state fair

Area 4-H members from Martinsburg and Wellsville received cash prizes and plaques for their swine knowledge Aug. 8 during the Swine Skillathon sponsored by the Missouri Pork Association and University of Missouri Extension.

Annie Robinson of Wellsville placed first in the 13-15 age division, while Pacey Cope from Martinsburg placed second. In the 16 and older division, second and third place went to Lauren Robinson and Kateln Robinson, respectively, both of Wellsville. First-place winners received a plaque.

The three-stage contest includes a swine management test, current events quiz on the swine industry and personal interview about his or her swine project and the Youth Pork Quality Assurance Plus Program.

Moberly man arrested in Audrain County

A Moberly man was arrested and later released early Saturday on felony drug charges in Audrain County.

Michael J. Robbins, 47, was arrested at about 12:13 a.m. and charged with possession of a controlled substance – crack cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no seat belt.

He has a previous felony first degree burglary conviction for which he served seven years supervised probation. No further court information was available as of Monday morning.