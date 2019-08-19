The University of Missouri on Monday reported a surge in first-time students and the first increase in overall first-day enrollment since fall 2015.

There were 5,459 first-time freshmen on campus, up 757 from the first day of classes in fall 2018 and more than 30 percent more than on the first day of class in 2017.

Overall first day enrollment was 29,677, up 234 from opening day in 2018.

The first-time freshmen enrollment almost exactly matches the number of students who paid their enrollment deposits by May 1.

“I think we have officially turned around, and I think what it really talks about is how much people care about this institution,” MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said in an interview Monday afternoon. “As long as we were able to get the message out there about our commitment to education, our commitment to research, economic development, our commitment to this state and what we’re doing for the state, I think you are seeing that in people are actually electing to come to Mizzou and thinking about their future and being a Tiger for life.”

The overall increase was aided by a record retention rate for last year’s incoming class, with 87.6 percent of freshmen from the 2018-19 school year returning, a news release stated. Under-represented minority enrollment in the freshman class increased by 4.2 percent as well, the release stated.

Enrollment crashed in the two years that followed campus protests in 2015 that brought national attention to the university. A group called ConcernedStudent1950, formed to raise awareness of the university’s racial history, conducted an series of protest events that culminated in a campout on Carnahan Quadrangle.

A graduate student’s hunger strike was joined by a boycott of athletic activities by members of the Tiger football team, and President Tim Wolfe resigned on Nov. 9, 2015. His resignation was swiftly followed by Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin, who had been locked in a bitter internal administrative squabble with Wolfe.

Total enrollment peaked at 35,448 students at all levels in the fall of 2015. Last year, total enrollment fell below 30,000 for the first time since 2007.

The press release about enrollment focused on new scholarships and changes in pricing for rooms, meals and books as means used to attract new students. Those steps, the release stated, have made MU more attractive and affordable for thousands of students.

Other positive news, such as the Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to retired professor George Smith and the groundbreaking for a $221 million research complex to be called the NextGen Precision Health Institute, have also helped change public perceptions of the university.

“Student success is at the heart of everything we do at Mizzou,” said Kim Humphrey, vice provost for Enrollment Management. “Every decision, every program, is centered on making student success a priority. The fact that we have such a large freshman class shows that students and their families recognize the value of a Mizzou education and degree.”

With stable enrollment, the university can now think of what number is the right number for total students on campus, Cartwright said. The university has dorms that are overflowing, in part because some of the new scholarship programs provide free campus housing. The university is renting space from private landlords to provide housing for all students who need it.

“I think that’s part of the conversation moving forward, is how do we think about what is the right size for this institution, what’s the infrastructure that’s needed,” Cartwright said.

The university can also grow enrollment online, he noted.

“The interesting part is, of course, that’s complicated because the way we deliver education is also changing,” Cartwright said. “You can’t go with the older ways of thinking about it just as a physical infrastructure, but what can we do online, what can we do other ways and how can we change the way we educate and that will actually determine what our final number will be.”

More data will be available later in the week on the success of pipeline programs to bring students to campus after community college, the number of transfer students and the number of returning students living in dorms, the release stated.

The growth is coming in a variety of ways, Cartwright said.

“It isn’t like we just were able to say, OK, we are seeing an increase in first time students,” he said. “We are seeing an increase in lots of things. It is impacting more of the university and it is across different colleges and it really is a growth that is beyond a particular area or college. It is across the entire university.”

