Hardin Park in Mexico has been a staple feature of the downtown area since 1884. It is located near the railways used by Kansas City Southern and Norfolk rail companies, so earlier this year, the Mexico City Council decided to rebuild one of the park’s playgrounds to feature a railroad theme.

The playground officially opened Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting conducted by Parks and Recreation Board members. Parks and Recreation Director Chad Shoemaker and State Rep. Kent Haden, R-Mexico, spoke about the park prior to the cutting.

"This playground was about 19 years old, and at a certain point you replace them, because it's hard to get parts for them. So this was a planned replacement," Shoemaker said.

The playground is also the first within the city's park system to have a specific theme. "Themed play can add layers of challenge and offers open-ended play for the user," a statement from the city read.

The equipment promotes fitness through balance, climbing, spinning, sliding, swinging and breathing, according to the statement.

The department was able to replace the playground through funds from the parks sales tax, first passed in 2012. Garfield park was the first to receive new equipment in 2015. Playgrounds at Lakeview and Fairground Park were updated in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Design and construction of the new Hardin Park playground cost $62,424 from work performed by two Missouri-based companies — Hutchinson Recreation Design and Miracle Recreation Corp. Excavation. Surfacing was completed by the city.

"Hardin Park has a lot of meaning to my family," Haden said. "[The park] is a jewel for Mexico with the gazebo. It is so pretty and I am happy the train looks so cool. It is a part of history and what this park is about."

The park sits on 2.9 acres and is bordered by South Clark, High, South Washington and Clay streets. The center of the park is approximately 420 feet from the nearby downtown train tracks. Mexico was served by the Wabash Railroad in 1858, which was followed by the Alton Railroad in 1872, according to the city's statement.

"I have a 3-and-a-half-year-old and she loves this park," said park board member Mike Kulas, who helped cut the ribbon. "Out of all the parks, you know, this has been the busiest one. There's always people here."

Kathy Hopkins, another park board member who also helped cut the ribbon, said it was great to help choose what equipment would go into the park. "I have not driven by here and not seen kids out here," she said.