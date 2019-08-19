Ruby Payne is the founder of of Aha! Process Inc., through which she gives lectures and workshops on all aspects of poverty.

Her lectures include topics like financial poverty, workplace stability and emotional poverty, the latter of which Payne discussed in a workshop Friday for Audrain County Educators and other community leaders at Mexico High School.

Emotional poverty looks at the vocabulary of poverty and behavioral issues. Oftentimes students don't have the vocabulary to express what they're feeling, while some teachers don't have the resources and vocabulary to be able to address student needs, Payne said. Public school educators also are leaving the profession in droves due to not having the support, resources and vocabulary available to address student needs and behavior issues.

Students who already are living in unstable situations then enter unstable school settings due to teacher turnover or shortages, which can further affect the students’ emotional states.

"My passion has always been children,” Payne said. “How do we take care of our children and how do we educate them? If they're already unstable in their environment and the environment they go to is unstable, it's very difficult to get them together.”

Teachers are having to deal with more difficult behavioral situations than ever before, she said. Payne has heard from administrators who have experienced incidents in which early elementary students who inexplicably lose control of themselves in class by screaming or other disruptive behaviors.

"I want [educators] to have the vocabulary, understanding and strategies to help the children," Payne said.

Payne encourages teachers to calm down fight-or-flight responses in their students through hand holding or telling a student to look up, draw an object, and then color that object.

"When your eyes are in this up position, your brain is neurologically processing visual information. Neurologically it cannot also process emotional information. You have them do this three or four times, they literally can't go back to the intensity of the situation," she said.

Constantly punishing students doesn't get to the root of emotional and behavior issues, she said. Students with behavior issues often have unintegrated and unregulated brains, she said. "So when you look at it that way, you think, 'Oh, this is not about being bad or sick.' It's simply, I have an individual in front of me who needs help," Payne said.

Teachers need a way to talk with these students and help them move past disruptive behavior. Teachers are quitting because they don't have the tools or vocabulary to deal with the way behavior issues have morphed, and that creates a level of instability for students, Payne said.

Payne praised Dana Keller, Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, for what she does in working to improve the community's housing and transportation stability, among other programs.

Environmental stabilization, at home and within a community, is key to improving emotional well-being, Payne said. This is done through making sure government organizations and businesses are on board, and getting people from all socio-economic backgrounds to work together and avoid an us vs. them mentality, she said.

"Our mission is to improve the lives of individuals, institutions, communities so that people can thrive,” Payne said. “We want people to thrive and develop their talent. The hardest part about financial and emotional poverty is people never get to develop their talents. The opportunity isn't there and the choice isn't there.”

People within governmental institutions and businesses are the network of intellectual capital, regardless of background, that a community needs to thrive, she said. Communities are realizing you can't just throw people away, she added. "With all the networking you're doing [in Mexico], with all the opportunities for kids, with all the institutions starting to work together and talk to each other, it's an architecture," Payne said.

The way communities are subdivided has helped cause an us vs. them mentality in some places, she said. Neighborhoods should be full of people from different economic, gender, racial and religious backgrounds, among others, Payne said, because they then are able to support one another socially and financially.

Without a mixture of backgrounds, a silo effect can be created in which the people with resources live in one neighborhood, and those without end up in other neighborhoods. "It becomes very problematic then to build an infrastructure," Payne said.

The more people are divided, the less likely they are to know what is happening to impoverished people in the community, Keller said. Middle-class households, for example, are organized by function, Payne said. In other words, each drawer, cabinet or storage space each have a specific purpose. In homes with lower income, things often are put where they will fit.

"You don't organize by function in poverty, because you've got 14 people in four rooms," she said. "What I'm looking for is the infrastructure be there [in communities] so that if you don't have resources, you have a choice. Privilege has always existed. How much access do you have to understand that privilege and those choices?"

The more a group is excluded for any reason, the less economically viable a community becomes, she said, referencing research by economist and social theorist Thomas Sowell.

"Just for the well-being of everybody, you want access to people with resources, so you have access to opportunity," Payne said.